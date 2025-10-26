



The Ministry of Mines has officially recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the Centre for Materials For Electronics Technology (C-MET), Hyderabad, as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). The announcement was approved by the Project Approval and Advisory Committee (PAAC) on 24 October 2025.





This strategic recognition strengthens India’s Indigenous research ecosystem for critical minerals—materials vital to clean energy, advanced electronics, defence, and space sectors. The move aligns with the national objective of fostering self-reliance in high-technology supply chains.





Each CoE will operate under a hub-and-spoke model, linking a diverse network of academic institutions, national laboratories, and industrial partners. This collaborative structure is designed to accelerate the development of advanced technologies and promote early-stage commercialisation.





The IISc-led CoE will focus on advanced processing technologies, material characterisation, and the development of high-purity materials essential for semiconductors, energy storage systems, and high-performance alloys. C-MET Hyderabad’s CoE will emphasise recycling and recovery processes, enabling a circular economy for critical minerals in sectors such as renewable energy and electronics manufacturing.





The mission’s broader aim is to strengthen India’s domestic capacity across the entire critical mineral value chain—from exploration and extraction to refining and recycling. By supporting pilot plants and pre-commercial projects, the CoEs will contribute to technology validation at industrial scales.





According to the Ministry, nine Centres of Excellence have been recognised so far, engaging over 90 academic and industrial collaborators. Together, these centres are expected to drive innovation, promote resource security, and support India’s transition towards sustainable and resilient technologies.





Focus Areas of IISc-Bangalore And C-MET Hyderabad Under NCMM





IISc-Bangalore – Advanced Materials And Processing Technologies





The Indian Institute of Science will focus on developing advanced separation and extraction technologies to process critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Research will extend to synthesising high-purity materials for semiconductors, batteries, and advanced alloys. Pilot plants at IISc’s materials science division will scale up laboratory findings for industry adoption. Additionally, IISc will lead collaborative projects in quantum materials and hydrogen energy storage systems to support India’s clean energy transition.





C-MET Hyderabad – Recycling And Resource Recovery





The Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology will prioritise sustainable recycling and recovery of key minerals from electronic waste and industrial residues. Its programmes will explore innovative hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical methods to reclaim rare Earths, nickel, and copper from secondary sources. C-MET will also build a demonstration facility to validate indigenous processes for refining and purification, aimed at reducing dependency on imports for critical minerals.





Strategic Relevance





Together, both Centres of Excellence are expected to accelerate India’s self-reliance in strategic materials essential for defence platforms, renewable energy systems, and next-generation electronics. Their integrated approach—from resource efficiency to industrial application—positions the National Critical Mineral Mission as a cornerstone of India’s technology sovereignty and sustainable development goals.





The establishment of IISc-Bangalore and C-MET Hyderabad as CoEs marks a major milestone under the NCMM, reinforcing India’s commitment to building a globally competitive framework for critical raw materials essential to modern manufacturing and renewable energy systems.





Agencies







