

A 46-member delegation from Japan’s Command and Staff College paid a visit to INS Hansa on 24 October 2025, marking a continuing effort to bolster international naval cooperation and exchange professional expertise.

The visit underscored the growing strategic and operational synergy between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





Located in Goa, INS Hansa is the Indian Navy’s primary air station and a critical hub for maritime air operations. The Japanese delegation’s visit was aimed at providing an in-depth understanding of the station’s operational environment, training culture, and advanced technological capabilities that support the Indian Navy’s dynamic air arm.





During the visit, the officers toured key facilities including the Air Traffic Control tower, INAS 316, the MiG Simulator complex, and INAS 300—the Navy’s renowned Sea Harrier and MiG-29K squadron base. These visits offered the delegation comprehensive exposure to the professional rigour, coordination, and precision that define India’s naval aviation operations.





The Japanese officers were briefed on INS Hansa’s diverse roles spanning maritime reconnaissance, coastal security, and logistical support to the fleet air arm. They also observed the training modules that ensure operational readiness and the high safety standards maintained across flight operations.





Interactive sessions between Indian and Japanese officers allowed for an exchange of operational insights and best practices in areas such as aviation maintenance, mission planning, and air asset integration in modern maritime warfare.





These discussions built on the long-standing cooperation between both navies, which regularly engage through exercises like ‘JIMEX’ and multilateral operations under the Quad framework.





Such engagements reaffirm the Indian Navy’s commitment to strengthening bonds with friendly maritime nations.





By fostering mutual trust, improving interoperability, and sharing operational experiences, the two countries aim to advance their shared vision of peace, stability, and a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.





