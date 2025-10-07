



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised India’s pivotal role in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape during his address at the Trust and Safety India Festival 2025, a precursor to the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February 2026.





He noted that India carries a special responsibility since many countries in the Global South look to it as a source of inspiration, particularly in the realm of digital public infrastructure.





Reflecting on India’s achievements over the last decade, Jaishankar highlighted the scale, governance improvements, and enhanced efficiency with which public services are delivered. These advancements have garnered international recognition and are often subjects of discussion during his foreign visits. This growing influence, he remarked, is now extending into the development and governance of AI technologies.





Jaishankar underlined the importance of responsible AI development for a society as diverse and complex as India’s. He stressed the need for creating indigenous AI tools and frameworks, along with self-assessment protocols for innovators.





Establishing relevant guidelines is crucial to ensure that AI’s development, deployment, and governance are both safe and accessible to all.





Acknowledging that the world stands at the brink of significant transformation due to AI, he pointed out that the decisions made today—both individually and collectively—will shape the future. He cautioned against underestimating AI’s potential impact, forecasting that in a few years, AI will revolutionise economies, work patterns, healthcare solutions, educational access, and overall lifestyle.





The minister emphasised the all-encompassing nature of AI-driven changes, which will affect every individual globally, not just specific sectors. This universality calls for a balanced governance approach to AI, protecting the rights and safety of digital citizens. He warned that while AI will create new efficiencies and opportunities, it will also give rise to new power centers and players in the digital era.





Jaishankar referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s viewpoint on technology, stressing that “Technology is a force for good, but only if humanity guides it.” He underscored the need for adequate guardrails in AI governance aimed at safeguarding digital citizenry while enabling innovation and growth.





Based On ANI Report







