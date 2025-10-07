INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier participating in Konkan-2025





Exercise Konkan 2025 marked a historic milestone as the Indian and British carrier strike groups linked up for the first time, showcasing enhanced maritime cooperation. This joint exercise aims to strengthen combined maritime and air capabilities between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy on the high seas, reaffirming their strategic partnership.





The United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, commenced Exercise Konkan alongside the Indian Navy on October 5, 2025, off India’s western coast. This collaboration reflects over two decades of growing scale and complexity in the bilateral engagement, aimed at fostering mutual understanding and interoperability in diverse maritime operations.





Exercise Konkan 2025 is structured in two phases spanning from October 5 to 12. The harbour phase features professional interactions among naval personnel, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, cultural exchanges, and detailed Joint Working Group meetings along with Subject Matter Expert Exchanges to deepen technical and operational ties.





The sea phase involves complex maritime operational drills. These include anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare exercises, along with flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. Both navies deploy frontline assets such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and both integral and shore-based aviation units to conduct these high-intensity drills.





On the UK side, the Carrier Strike Group includes contributions from Norway and Japan, adding strategic depth and multinational coordination to the exercise. Meanwhile, India’s contingent is led by the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, supported by an array of surface, sub-surface, and air combatants, exemplifying India’s growing naval capabilities.





Following the completion of Exercise Konkan, the participating fleets will visit Mumbai and Goa, facilitating further cultural and diplomatic engagement.





The joint exercise also serves as a strong reaffirmation of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 framework, aimed at supporting secure, open, and free seas that contribute to regional maritime stability.





Exercise Konkan 2025 reinforces the commitment by both India and the UK to deepen strategic ties, enhance interoperability, and coordinate maritime security operations in the Indo-Pacific region, addressing evolving security challenges together.





Based On ANI Report







