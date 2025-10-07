



A blast on a railway track in Sindh's Shikarpur district derailed four bogies of the Jaffar Express, injuring at least seven people, according to official reports. The explosion occurred at 8:15 am, approximately one kilometre from Sultan Kot railway station.





Four of the injured were transported to the Combined Military Hospital, while the other three received treatment at Shikarpur's Civil Hospital. The Jaffar Express was traveling from its origin to Quetta via Jacobabad at the time of the incident.





Authorities acted quickly to manage the situation. Passengers were being redirected to nearby stations to facilitate urgent track repairs. Meanwhile, the remaining bogies continued their journey toward Jacobabad without further incident.





Law enforcement officials from Shikarpur and Jacobabad are actively investigating the blast, aiming to identify and apprehend those responsible. The targeted section was a single track used by trains operating between Quetta and Jacobabad.





Sindh's Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, condemned the attack and requested a detailed report on the incident from the Sindh police inspector general. He also instructed the Larkana commissioner to ensure that all injured passengers receive appropriate medical care.





This attack follows a recent history of violence against the Jaffar Express. Late September saw six bogies of the same train derail in Balochistan province under similar suspicious circumstances. Earlier in March, rebels from the Baloch Liberation Army hijacked the train, causing 25 deaths among passengers and security personnel. Pakistani forces had claimed to have neutralised all 33 attackers in that incident and rescued hundreds of passengers. But BLA denied these claims as fake and fabricated by the Pak army.





The repeated targeting of the Jaffar Express highlights ongoing security challenges in the region involving militant groups and underscores the vulnerability of railway infrastructure critical for civilian and military movement.





Based On ANI Report







