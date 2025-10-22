



India and Russia are currently engaged in negotiations for a major procurement of missiles valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore to reinforce India’s S-400 air defence system.





These discussions have gained momentum after the S-400 system, operated by the Indian Air Force, reportedly demonstrated decisive battlefield impact during Operation Sindoor.





Defence sources indicate that during this four-day conflict, the S-400 successfully neutralised five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft and one surveillance plane at ranges exceeding 300 km deep inside Pakistani territory. The IAF has commended the S-400 as a significant game-changer within India’s integrated air defence network.





The Indian Air Force aims to acquire these additional missiles in substantial quantities to further augment the operational readiness and endurance of its S-400 squadrons. Ongoing negotiations with Russia reflect India’s continued efforts to strengthen its air defence shield amid evolving regional security challenges.





According to defence officials, the Defence Ministry is likely to bring this proposal for approval during the upcoming Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled for 23 October.





India had previously signed an agreement with Russia in 2018 for the procurement of five S-400 regimental sets. Three of these have been delivered and are fully operational, while the acquisition of the final two squadrons is pending. Delays in the delivery of the fourth squadron occurred due to Russia’s ongoing military commitments in Ukraine.





In addition to completing the initial S-400 deal, India and Russia have held discussions regarding the potential induction of more S-400 units and the newer S-500 systems, though Russian production capacity has recently prioritised support for its own armed forces.





Defence sources have also stated that India is evaluating options to procure advanced air-to-air missiles from Russia to strengthen its arsenal for beyond-visual-range engagements. This initiative aligns with the IAF’s broader strategy of maintaining technological superiority and operational flexibility within its fighter fleet, much of which continues to rely on a stable supply of Russian-origin munitions and systems.





Alongside these efforts, Indian and Russian officials are exploring avenues to upgrade the capabilities of the jointly developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, seeking enhancements across land, air, and naval variants. The IAF, in particular, considers BrahMos a centrepiece of its strike operations and is intent on leveraging future cooperation for strategic advantage.





Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India in December, and the forthcoming talks are expected to cover the deepening of military-technical cooperation between the two nations.





Both sides are likely to review ongoing projects and pursue new opportunities to reinforce India’s defence preparedness in alignment with regional realities and evolving threat perceptions.





Based On ANI Report











