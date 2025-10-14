

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met his French counterpart General Pierre Schill in New Delhi on Monday to discuss bolstering bilateral defence ties. The talks focused on expanding joint training exercises, enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation, and deepening collaboration in defence technology development.

The meeting took place at South Block ahead of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, scheduled in Delhi from October 14–16. Both leaders reaffirmed the robust Indo-French strategic partnership, underlining its importance in addressing global security challenges.





Key discussion points included strengthening interoperability between the two armies, particularly in UN peacekeeping operations. With the UNTCC serving as a forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, and inclusivity in decision-making, India and France emphasised the integration of advanced technology and intensive training to enhance mission performance.





India, as one of the largest contributors to UN missions, is hosting this high-level conclave to bring together senior military leaders from 32 nations deeply involved in peacekeeping operations.





Delegations began arriving in New Delhi on October 13 to participate in deliberations aimed at sharing best practices and building shared understanding for future peacekeeping missions.





The Indian Army shared images of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the outcomes and joint commitment towards stronger defence ties and global peacekeeping cooperation.





The discussions reflect a continued momentum in India–France defence engagement, following General Dwivedi’s visit to France in February 2025 aimed at expanding strategic collaboration.





Based On PTI Report







