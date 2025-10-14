



The fourth edition of the India–Australia joint military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 commenced on October 13 at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia. The inaugural ceremony marked the beginning of an intensive two-week programme aimed at strengthening operational interoperability between the Indian and Australian Armies.

This year’s exercise centres on joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban terrains, with both forces practising coordinated manoeuvres, tactical engagements, and mission-specific drills. The focus is on refining joint operational readiness to address complex security challenges within the Indo-Pacific theatre.





According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of India’s Ministry of Defence, the exercise includes simulations of urban combat scenarios, close-quarter battle training, target raids, and rapid-response operations in built-up areas. Combat first aid and casualty evacuation procedures will also form an integral part of the drills, ensuring seamless medical response capabilities.





The initiation of AUSTRAHIND 2025 follows the recent official visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Australia, during which he described bilateral defence ties as entering a “pivotal juncture” — evolving from partnership to co-creation of security architecture in the Indo-Pacific. Singh reiterated the strategic importance of India–Australia defence synergy in countering emerging regional threats.





The annual exercise, inaugurated in 2022 in Rajasthan, alternates between being hosted in India and Australia. The progression of AUSTRAHIND has demonstrated consistent expansion in scope, from desert warfare in its first edition to urban combat in the current iteration.





Last year’s third edition, held from November 8–21, 2024 in Pune, India, involved training at the Foreign Training Node and featured practical combat scenarios, including hostile target raids, medical support in combat zones, and collaborative tactical planning. Social and cultural exchanges were also integrated, with contingents visiting the historic Sinhagad Fort and the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.





Through these regular exercises, both nations reinforce mutual trust, cultural understanding, and operational compatibility, contributing to the broader strategic objective of maintaining a stable and secure Indo-Pacific regional order.





Based On ANI Report











