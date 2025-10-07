



India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) indicating preparations for a significant missile test in the Bay of Bengal, scheduled between October 15 and 17, 2025. The designated test area covers a maximum missile range of 1,480 kilometers, signalling a substantial but shorter-range missile flight compared to recent tests.





This planned trial follows the monumental successful test of the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in August 2025, which demonstrated India’s long-range strike capability with a 5000 km range. The Agni-V marked a strategic milestone in India’s missile deterrence, reinforcing credible second-strike capability against potential adversaries.





Defence analysts believe the upcoming Bay of Bengal test may involve a medium-range or intermediate-range missile, potentially part of the Agni series variants like Agni-III or Agni-IV, or a new missile system under development. The 1,480 km range matches the operational envelope for such missile classes, which bridge tactical and strategic deployment needs.





This development aligns with India’s broader strategic deterrence goals aimed at enhancing layered ballistic missile defences and expanding strike options. It also reflects ongoing modernisation efforts of the missile arsenal managed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).





The missile test window and restricted NOTAM airspace indicate meticulous planning to ensure safety across sea lanes and air traffic routes, underscoring the government’s commitment to controlled and secure strategic weapon development. The Bay of Bengal has been a frequent test range for India’s ballistic missile program, offering vast unpopulated maritime zones.





Observers will be closely tracking telemetry data, missile performance parameters, and post-test assessments to gauge improvements in missile accuracy, propulsion, and warhead delivery effectiveness. Such tests contribute to enhanced operational readiness and signal India’s strengthening deterrence posture on the regional and global stage.





Updates will continue as official information becomes available. This test represents a further step in India’s evolving missile technology landscape, reinforcing its position as a key strategic player with robust indigenous defence innovation.





Agencies







