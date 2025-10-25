



India is preparing to launch its large-scale tri-services military exercise, ‘Ex Trishul’, along the western border with Pakistan from 30 October to 10 November. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for the drill covers expansive swathes of Indian airspace, extending up to an altitude of 28,000 feet, and signals one of the largest joint operational manoeuvres seen in recent years.





The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will participate in close coordination, reflecting a new level of ‘jointness’ under the Ministry of Defence’s JAI (Jointness, Atmanirbharta, Innovation) vision. Satellite imagery shared by analysts demonstrates the unusual scale and strategic positioning of the exercise.





The Southern Command is set to have a pivotal role, conducting integrated operations across the challenging terrains of the creeks and desert sectors, while also testing amphibious capabilities along the Saurashtra coast.





A particular emphasis is being laid on the incorporation and effective use of indigenous defence systems, a reflection of the growing Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) ethos now guiding India’s armed forces. The Ministry asserted that Ex Trishul will showcase home-grown platforms and technologies, refine modern combat tactics, and validate the application of Indian innovation to active operational scenarios.





Multi-domain drills are planned, spanning Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber capabilities, designed to mirror the evolving requirements of contemporary and future battlefields.





The live deployment and rigorous exercising of the forces are intended not only to affirm India’s operational preparedness but also to act as a deterrent in the context of heightened regional tensions.





This year’s Ex Trishul comes soon after Operation Sindoor, India’s major precision air campaign on 7 May targeting terror infrastructure across the border. That operation was conducted as a swift response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, and has since kept operational readiness at a heightened level.





While the nation just celebrated Diwali, troops belonging to the Southern Command remained committed to intensive preparations, highlighting the continuous security focus amid festivities. Ex Trishul is expected to further reinforce inter-service synergy and tactical adaptability, enhancing deterrence posture and underlining the self-reliant capabilities of India’s armed forces.





Agencies







