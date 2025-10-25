

A fresh bomb blast in Lower South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil has once again underscored Pakistan’s diminishing control over security in its volatile north-western frontier.

The explosion, which struck a mosque at the Azam Warsak Bazaar on Friday morning, narrowly missed assassinating a senior cleric associated with the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).





Maulana Sakhi Wazir, who also manages a local religious seminary, suffered minor injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated moments after he entered his adjoining quarters. The blast partially damaged the mosque’s structure, according to reports in Dawn.





District Police Officer Mohammad Tahir Shah confirmed that unidentified militants had planted the IED overnight. The device, suspected to be remotely triggered, exploded at around 10 AM, causing panic in the locality. Preliminary investigations indicate the attack was targeted and meticulously timed.





This incident follows a disturbing pattern of violence against JUI-F officials in the region. District party chief Maulana Abdullah and another cleric, Maulana Shehzada, were both severely injured in previous attacks. One remains under medical care in Multan, reflecting the continuing threat to local religious figures.





In a sharply worded statement, JUI-F condemned the bombing, describing it as an act of cowardice. The party accused state authorities of neglect, asserting that the repeated assaults on clerics highlight alarming lapses in security governance. It demanded immediate efforts to safeguard scholars and religious leaders, who have become frequent targets.





Residents of Birmal and neighbouring areas warn of intensifying militant activity over the past year. Reports of abductions, targeted killings, and raids on security personnel have become commonplace. Locals say fear is pervasive, especially after dusk when commercial activity collapses due to recurring gunfire and explosions.





Observers note that militant networks appear to be reasserting their influence across Waziristan, leveraging administrative inaction and weak law enforcement. The latest bombing therefore not only exposes a growing security vacuum but also reflects the state’s faltering capacity to contain extremism in one of its most volatile districts.





Based On ANI Report







