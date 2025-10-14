US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor had met with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal

A senior team of Indian officials is set to visit Washington, D.C., from October 15 to 17 to continue negotiations on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States. The talks come at a critical moment, as both sides aim to finalize the first tranche of the pact by fall 2025. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal is expected to lead the delegation, signalling New Delhi’s intent to accelerate progress.

Since February 2025, following directives from the leadership of both nations, Indian and American negotiators have engaged in structured discussions to frame the BTA. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed, with the sixth round delayed due to the imposition of steep US import tariffs. Despite earlier policy setbacks, officials confirm that the dialogue remains positive and focused on fast-tracking the process.





Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official mission to New York for trade discussions with US representatives, including USTR Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor. The two sides agreed to maintain momentum toward an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the trade deal. Earlier in September, Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch visited New Delhi to reaffirm both nations’ commitment to strengthening trade cooperation.





Bilateral relations have faced strain due to the Trump administration’s recent policies, especially the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25 percent duty on imports linked to Russian crude oil purchases. India has strongly criticized these duties as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” The domestic industry has also expressed concern over the tightening of H1B visa policies, which could impact India’s technology and services exports to the US.





Despite the trade tensions, recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have revived optimism about achieving a breakthrough. Both leaders emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral trade and agreed to keep negotiations on track. The upcoming visit is therefore seen as an important step toward de-escalating trade frictions and reshaping the economic partnership.





India’s growing need for energy imports forms a crucial part of the ongoing talks. Officials indicated that India could significantly increase gas imports from the US over the long term to support its energy security goals. Minister Goyal earlier confirmed that India seeks to diversify energy sources, with American liquefied natural gas (LNG) expected to play a growing role in the trade relationship.





The proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement aims to more than double the current trade volume, targeting a figure of USD 500 billion by 2030. As of FY 2024–25, bilateral trade stood at USD 131.84 billion, with Indian exports valued at USD 86.5 billion. The United States remains India’s largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for roughly 18 percent of India’s goods exports and around 6.22 percent of its imports.





US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal last week to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation and potential American investment in India. Gor, a close aide to President Trump, has expressed confidence that Washington and New Delhi can overcome policy hurdles and achieve a long-term partnership centred on trade growth, energy collaboration, and fair market access.





