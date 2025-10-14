



At the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in Egypt, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered strong praise for US President Donald Trump, commending his leadership in halting the military conflict between India and Pakistan, as well as brokering a breakthrough ceasefire to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Addressing an audience of key Middle East leaders and the American President himself, Sharif characterized Trump as a “man of peace” whose intervention “saved millions of lives in South Asia.”





During his remarks, Sharif declared that Pakistan was formally nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, stating, “Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel peace prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contribution to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team”.





The comment refers to the US administration’s diplomatic involvement during Operation Sindoor, a four-day military standoff in May between India and Pakistan. While President Trump has spoken several times about his role in brokering peace, the Indian government has repeatedly denied any claims of US mediation.





Highlighting the nuclear capabilities of both India and Pakistan, Sharif credited Trump with saving the region from a catastrophic escalation: “Without Trump's intervention the war could have escalated to such a level who would have lived to tell what happened.” He asserted that Trump’s initiatives not only secured a ceasefire but also prevented a potential humanitarian disaster, reinforcing Pakistan’s endorsement for the Nobel Peace Prize on grounds of safeguarding global security.





Sharif’s praise echoed recent support from other capitals, notably Israel, which has publicly backed Trump as “the most deserving” candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize following the conclusion of the Israel-Hamas hostilities.





At the summit, Sharif described Trump as possessing exemplary and visionary leadership, insisting that “you are the man this world needed most at this point in time.” The Pakistani leader noted that Trump’s diplomatic interventions had directly prevented conflict on eight separate global fronts, though details of the other instances were not enumerated in his address.





The summit in Egypt was convened in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s historic visit to Israel and intended to support the newly brokered Gaza ceasefire. It brought together regional and international dignitaries to discuss pathways for permanent peace and a reconstruction framework for war-torn Palestinian territories.





Based On HT Report







