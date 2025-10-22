

Indonesia appears poised to reshape Southeast Asia’s maritime defence landscape through an ambitious plan to integrate both India’s BrahMos and China’s CM‑302 supersonic cruise missiles.

This unique move situates Jakarta at the intersection of two rival defence ecosystems, leveraging their strengths to secure its fragmented archipelagic domain while projecting diplomatic balance between the Indo and Sino blocs.





Indonesia is reportedly advancing towards an unprecedented step in its maritime defence modernisation by proposing the acquisition of both the Indian BrahMos and the Chinese CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missile systems. If approved, this initiative would mark the first instance of a nation deploying direct rival systems from India and China in a single layered coastal defence network.





Jakarta’s maritime geography — comprising more than 17,000 islands — demands multi‑layered coastal defence architecture. The ‘Missile Umbrella’ initiative aims to establish this structure by combining long‑range offensive reach with close‑range interception capability.





Multi-Domain Coastal Defence Vision





According to regional defence sources, Jakarta’s proposed ‘Missile Umbrella’ project aims to establish a multi-layered strike and air-defence grid along the country's key maritime chokepoints — notably the Sunda, Lombok, and Makassar Straits. The concept envisions an overlapping coverage of strike zones, intended to create maritime “kill boxes” that can be activated according to threat proximity and target type.





In this dual arrangement, Indonesia plans to deploy the BrahMos cruise missile as its outer defensive weapon, targeting larger surface combatants at extended ranges even before they enter Indonesian territorial waters. Meanwhile, the Chinese CM-302 system is intended to constitute the inner defensive layer, engaging smaller or more agile enemy assets that breach outer security perimeters.





The Strategic Logic Behind the Combination





Defence Security Asia reports that Jakarta views this mixed missile network not only as a means of achieving tactical depth but also as a diplomatic lever. By purchasing systems from two rival geopolitical blocs, Indonesia aims to assert its strategic autonomy while maintaining delicate defence relations with both New Delhi and Beijing.





The use of BrahMos offers Indonesia access to a highly reliable supersonic strike capability, proven through extensive service in the Indian Armed Forces and originating from Indo–Russian joint technology. Its ability to execute sea-skimming and high-angle dive attacks is particularly suitable for Indonesia’s island-rich geography, allowing strikes behind natural cover and across segmented maritime corridors.





The CM-302, on the other hand, offers cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), it can be launched from air, sea, or land platforms. With a maximum range of around 290 kilometres, it provides a robust close-range and coastal strike solution that complements the BrahMos’s longer reach.





A Potential USD 450 Million Framework





Multiple reports indicate that Jakarta’s final deliberations are nearing conclusion, with a potential combined procurement exceeding USD 450 million. This package would likely include mobile coastal defence batteries and autonomous launcher platforms for both missile systems, enhancing the country’s maritime denial capabilities.





Once formalised, the agreement could symbolise an effort by Indonesia to both diversify its arsenal and project an image of non-alignment — leveraging defence cooperation from competing powers to reinforce its regional stature and deterrence posture.





Technical Overview: The YJ‑12 / CM‑302 System





The YJ‑12 is China’s advanced supersonic anti-ship missile, and its CM‑302 export variant retains similar performance characteristics within Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) limits. Both feature high-speed sea-skimming flight profiles, low radar cross-sections, and terminal manoeuvring designed to evade modern air defences. While China has fielded the YJ‑12 on many of its naval and aerial platforms, the CM‑302 is marketed for international customers seeking affordable, high-speed coastal defence capabilities.





Technical‑Capability Comparison: BrahMos Vs CM‑302





Parameter BrahMos (India) CM‑302 (China) Origin / Developer BrahMos Aerospace (India–Russia JV) CASIC (China) Speed Mach 2.8–3.0 Mach 2.5–3.0 Maximum Range 290–450 km (newer ER variants) 280–290 km Propulsion Type Solid booster + liquid‑fuel ramjet Liquid‑fuel ramjet Warhead Weight 200–300 kg 250 kg (approx.) Launch Platforms Ship, Submarine, Coastal, Air, Land Ship, Air, Coastal Guidance System INS + GPS/GLONASS + active radar seeker INS + Beidou + active radar seeker Flight Profile Sea‑skimming and high‑altitude cruise; steep terminal dive capability Sea‑skimming, terminal manoeuvring with evasive trajectories Operational Status Inducted with Indian Navy, Air Force, and coasts under export production Export variant of YJ‑12 operational with select clients Notable Advantage Proven reliability, precision strike, dual‑targeting profile Lower procurement cost, multi‑platform compatibility





Strategic Implications For Southeast Asia





Indonesia’s pursuit of such an Indo-Chinese missile mix could reshape the regional security calculus across the South China Sea and the broader Indo-Pacific theatres. While it strengthens Indonesia’s deterrence posture, it may also send a signal to other middle powers that pragmatic hybridisation — blending technologies from competing defence ecosystems — can serve both security and diplomatic interests.













