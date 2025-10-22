Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali message to US President Donald Trump on October 21, 2025, conveyed more than just festive goodwill—it included a firm, yet diplomatic reminder aimed at Pakistan. Modi thanked Trump for his Diwali phone call and extended wishes for their two "great democracies" to illuminate the world with hope, emphasising the necessity for India and the United States to remain united against terrorism in all its forms.





This was a pointed appeal amid evolving geopolitical dynamics involving Pakistan, the US, and India.​





PM Modi’s remarks came hours after his telephonic conversation with Trump but notably did not delve into details of their discussion. In contrast, Trump publicly mentioned their talks about trade, India’s Russian oil purchases, and the situation with Pakistan.





He also repeated his assertion that Modi had assured him of reduced Russian oil purchases and claimed credit for "stopping the war" between India and Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict.​





The backdrop to Modi’s reminder is significant: India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025 targeting Pakistan-based terror networks after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. That conflict underscored Pakistan’s history of harbouring terrorist groups and providing them safe haven, a persistent concern for New Delhi.





Modi’s subtle phraseology—calling for unity against terrorism—carries an implicit message that India expects its allies, including the US, to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in regional instability.​





Relations between the US and Pakistan have seen a recent thaw, driven in part by Pakistan’s overtures to Trump, involving flattering gestures and promises in areas like oil and cryptocurrency. This trend has caused apprehension in New Delhi regarding Washington’s shifting stance, as Pakistan seeks to reposition itself as a close US ally. Modi’s careful wording thus also serves as a subtle diplomatic reminder to Trump about India’s security concerns and the limits of India’s trust amid this evolving context.​





During Diwali celebrations at the White House, Trump praised Modi as a “great person” and a “great friend,” highlighting their dialogue and expressing his desire for peace and economic cooperation. Nonetheless, Modi’s response was more guarded and focused principally on the need for democratic solidarity against terrorism rather than on the broad topics Trump publicly raised.​





PM Modi’s Diwali greeting was a deft balancing act—conveying warmth and partnership toward the US President while simultaneously sending a strong, implicit caution about the enduring threat of terrorism linked to Pakistan.





It underlined India's firm stance that combating terror remains paramount and expects continued US support in this regard, reflecting the geopolitical complexities in South Asia as of late 2025.​





