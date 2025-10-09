



Infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have significantly decreased due to heightened vigilance by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the deployment of advanced surveillance technologies.





According to Ashok Yadav, Inspector General of BSF (Kashmir Frontier), sustained coordination between the Army and BSF has effectively thwarted recent infiltration efforts originating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Yadav emphasised that robust area domination along the LoC, facilitated by night-vision equipment, thermal imagers, ground sensors, and drone-based surveillance, has resulted in better real-time monitoring of suspicious movements.





He noted that the combination of human intelligence and electronic surveillance ensures early detection of infiltration attempts and rapid neutralization of potential threats.





Responding to questions about the security dynamics following Operation Sindoor, he stated that the continuing synergy between ground forces and intelligence networks has maintained firm control over border areas. This integrated approach, Yadav noted, has proven effective in deterring Pakistan-based terrorist groups seeking to breach Indian defences.





The BSF official also revealed that intelligence agencies have observed the presence of approximately 100 to 120 foreign-trained terrorists positioned at launch pads across the border. These figures fluctuate but remain a consistent indicator of Pakistan’s sustained efforts to push militants into Indian territory.





With winter approaching in the coming two months, Yadav acknowledged that infiltration attempts may increase before heavy snowfall restricts movement. The BSF, however, has reinforced its winter strategy to ensure continuous surveillance even under difficult weather conditions.





Addressing emerging threats, Yadav confirmed reports suggesting potential alliances between the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and the Islamic State (IS) terror group.





He asserted that Indian intelligence and law enforcement agencies are jointly analysing these developments to formulate effective countermeasures. Operations are being planned in close coordination with all security forces to pre-empt any collaborative militant activities along the border.





The BSF’s increased use of modern surveillance systems, combined with intelligence-based operational planning, has markedly strengthened India’s defensive posture along the LoC. The forces remain committed to ensuring that all infiltration attempts are detected, disrupted, and decisively neutralized in the interest of national security.





Based On PTI Report







