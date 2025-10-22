



India’s indigenously built guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri has reached the Japanese port of Yokosuka to take part in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2025, known as JAIMEX 25.





The exercise is being held off the western coast of Kyushu, with both navies engaging in complex maritime operations aimed at enhancing interoperability, tactical manoeuvrability, and operational synergy in the Indo-Pacific region.





Upon arrival, INS Sahyadri was ceremonially received by R Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, and Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa, Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District.





The ship, commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar, represents India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Japan under the framework of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





According to the Japanese Self Defence Fleet, the exercise took place from 16 to 17 October and involved key assets from the JMSDF including destroyer JS Asahi, fleet oiler JS Oumi, and a submarine.





These units operated alongside INS Sahyadri in joint tactical drills supported by the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force’s 2nd Artillery Brigade and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing. This multi-domain coordination underlined the growing integration among the Japanese self-defence services and their cooperation with the Indian Navy.





The Self Defence Fleet stated that the exercise enhanced the JMSDF’s tactical proficiency and increased its coordination with the JGSDF and JASDF, as well as bolstered interoperability with the Indian Navy.





The statement underscored that both India and Japan, as key partners in the Indo-Pacific, share common democratic values and are committed to preserving regional peace, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based maritime order.





From New Delhi’s perspective, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that defence and security cooperation forms a central pillar of India–Japan relations. The two nations have steadily expanded bilateral and multilateral engagement through joint exercises, technology exchanges, and strategic consultations to confront challenges in the Indo-Pacific and ensure the stability of critical sea lanes.





The exercise assumes additional diplomatic significance following the election of Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. President Modi extended his congratulations to her, reaffirming that the India–Japan partnership is crucial for maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





His message on X highlighted the enduring friendship and shared vision that continue to shape the trajectory of the two nations’ strategic relationship.





