



Israeli defence giant Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has formally proposed its cutting-edge sixth-generation long-range air-to-air missile, the Sky Sting, to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This offer aims to integrate the missile with India’s frontline combat aircraft, notably including the Su-30MKI fleet, thereby substantially enhancing India’s aerial combat capabilities.​





The Sky Sting missile is powered by an innovative three-pulse rocket motor, which drives its capability to engage targets at extreme ranges of up to 250 kilometers. This extended strike range is achieved through optimized energy management combined with superior aerodynamic design, enabling the missile to maintain high velocity and maneuverability well beyond visual range (BVR).​​





One of the missile's standout technological features is its advanced radio frequency (RF) seeker, outfitted with state-of-the-art Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM). This ensures early and precise target acquisition even under heavy electromagnetic interference or in contested electronic warfare environments. The missile’s terminal phase precision makes it highly effective against modern, high-end threats including stealth platforms.​





Rafael emphasises that integrating the Sky Sting onto IAF aircraft will empower pilots to detect and neutralize enemy aircraft from safe standoff distances, thereby increasing pilot survivability and mission success rates during aerial combat. The missile’s long-range and high accuracy capabilities provide a critical tactical advantage amidst evolving air combat challenges such as advanced stealth fighters and sophisticated electronic warfare systems.​​





This missile’s extended engagement range surpasses comparable systems like the Chinese PL-15 missile, which has a range of roughly 145-200 kilometers. Thus, Sky Sting is particularly positioned to counter threats posed by China and Pakistan's advanced missile arsenals effectively.​





The robust India-Israel defence partnership underpins this offer, with Rafael having previously supplied the IAF and Indian armed forces with key systems such as the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile and Spike anti-tank guided weapons. The Sky Sting proposal marks a continuation of this collaboration, aligning with India’s strategic push for modernizing its military with cutting-edge domestic and foreign technologies.​





In addition to the Su-30 MKI, Rafael also envisions the missile’s compatibility with platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A, further broadening its role in India’s air defence ecosystem. The missile is reported to weigh approximately 180-200 kg and supports integration tailored to India’s current and future fighter aircraft requirements.​





Raphael’s Sky Sting missile offer represents a major leap in the IAF’s air-to-air combat armament, featuring:





A long-range strike capability of up to 250 km enabled by a three-pulse rocket motor, Advanced RF seeker with ECCM for resilient target detection, High terminal phase accuracy against stealth and electronic warfare threats, Enhanced beyond-visual-range engagement tactical advantage, Strengthening of the longstanding India-Israel defence cooperation.





If adopted, the Sky Sting missile will provide the Indian Air Force a superior edge in the increasingly contested aerial combat arena, countering advanced threats and enhancing overall air dominance.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







