



Chiefs and representatives from 32 countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions arrived in New Delhi on October 13, 2025, for the Conclave of Chiefs of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC), hosted by the Indian Army from October 14 to 16.





The three-day high-level forum focuses on discussing operational challenges, evolving threats, and sharing best practices to foster a shared understanding of future peacekeeping efforts.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to deliver the inaugural address at the conclave, which will also include presentations by Chiefs and Heads of Delegations from the participating nations.





The program features plenary sessions on interoperability, logistics, security, and tactical innovations in peacekeeping. In addition, the event will host defence exhibitions showcasing indigenous technologies, bilateral meetings, and cultural exchange activities aimed at strengthening cooperation and capacity building among troop-contributing countries.





The conclave reflects India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning "the world is one family," emphasizing the spirit of global unity and collective responsibility for peacekeeping. Along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, key speakers include External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.





Countries represented at the level of Chiefs include Bhutan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, and Vietnam. Other senior military officials from Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Italy, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Thailand, and Madagascar represent their countries at the senior level.





This conclave underscores India's pivotal role as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and its commitment to promoting global peace, security, and shared prosperity through multilateral cooperation and dialogue.





The event aims to bolster coordination among contributing nations and enhance the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations worldwide.​





Agencies







