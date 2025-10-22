



The recent extension of the Memorandum of Understanding between France’s Naval Group and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited marks a significant advance in the ongoing strategic partnership between both nations. Signed on 16 October 2025, the renewed agreement consolidates their collaboration for the joint export of India-built Scorpène-class submarines to a mutually friendly country.





This MoU builds upon the original partnership established in July 2023, reaffirming the strength of Franco-Indian cooperation in advanced submarine engineering and naval design.





It highlights the continuous evolution of the two countries’ industrial and security relationship, aligned with the Indo-French Horizon 2047 roadmap, which seeks to deepen bilateral engagement in defence, technology, and maritime innovation as part of the 25-year celebration of their strategic partnership.





The renewed agreement aims to integrate Naval Group’s expertise in submarine design, combat systems, and overall lifecycle support with MDL’s indigenous shipbuilding strength developed under the Make in India initiative.





India has gained substantial domain experience in the manufacture of Scorpène-class submarines, also known locally as the Kalvari class, under Project-75, making MDL one of the few shipyards globally capable of handling such complex underwater platform construction.





According to Marie-Laure Bourgeois, Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Naval Group, the extension reflects the shared commitment and trust built through years of cooperation. She emphasised that the partnership not only supports India’s emergence as a global defence manufacturing hub but also contributes to regional maritime stability and security by ensuring reliable access to high-end naval technologies.





Commodore S B Jamgaonkar, IN (Retd), Director of Submarines and Heavy Engineering at MDL, described the MoU as a pivotal step towards positioning India as a major player in the global submarine export market. The alliance combines French technological sophistication with India’s expanding industrial base, offering prospective partner nations an affordable yet advanced solution for underwater warfare capabilities.





This development demonstrates how strategic defence collaboration can evolve beyond domestic production into an export-oriented partnership. It represents a growing trend in India’s defence ecosystem, where locally produced platforms are entering international markets through joint ventures and government-to-government frameworks.





The bilateral cooperation also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of defence self-reliance and export-led growth in high-technology sectors. Naval Group’s extended involvement reassures international clients of stringent quality and performance standards, while MDL’s manufacturing capacity ensures scalability and cost-effectiveness.





The MoU extension underscores France and India’s shared strategic outlook in maritime security and defence industrial development. It further cements the legacy of their long-standing partnership, translating technological collaboration into a tangible demonstration of mutual trust, innovation, and industrial integration that serves both nations’ strategic and economic interests.





