



Prime Toolings, a Bangalore-based aerospace and defence start-up, has successfully developed and unveiled India's first indigenous Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE) designed for next-generation missile propulsion.





This breakthrough represents a leap in propulsion technology, where the RDE operates on a continuous supersonic detonation cycle, unlike conventional rocket engines using subsonic combustion. This enables higher efficiency—up to 25% better fuel efficiency—and thrust in a lighter, more compact engine without moving parts, enhancing missile range and performance.​





The RDE prototype developed by Prime Toolings is in the 1–12 kilonewton thrust class, aimed particularly at short-range tactical missiles with operational ranges of approximately 300 to 500 kilometres.





This makes it ideal for battlefield roles requiring rapid response and high-speed strikes with smaller, more agile missiles. The design features an annular combustion chamber that sustains rotating detonation waves, with advanced fuel injection systems and materials engineered to withstand the extreme thermal and pressure environments of detonation combustion.​





Prime Toolings has employed state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques including additive manufacturing (3D printing) to create critical engine components, ensuring thermal resilience and durability.





Initial ground tests of the engine have demonstrated stable detonation cycles and consistent thrust output. Further testing under varied operational conditions such as high altitude is planned to validate performance parameters for deployment.​





This indigenous development aligns strongly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, supporting self-reliance in defence technologies and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. Globally, RDE technology is still emerging and primarily being explored by space and defence agencies in countries like the US, Japan, and Europe.





Prime Tooling's achievement places India among an elite group pioneering this next-generation propulsion system for missile applications and potentially for future aerospace and hypersonic vehicles.​





Prime Toolings' Rotating Detonation Engine prototype marks a significant technological milestone for India's missile propulsion capabilities. It promises smaller, lighter, and more efficient engines suitable for tactical missile systems, bolstering India’s strategic defence manufacturing and technological sovereignty.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







