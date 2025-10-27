



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group have redirected their focus toward exporting the upgraded Scorpène Evolved submarines after India deferred new Kalvari‑class orders.





The partnership’s exclusive MoU outlines a coordinated export strategy centred on the Philippines as a lead prospect, capitalising on MDL’s proven production of six Scorpènes and cost efficiency. The enhanced variant features Indian‑made sensors, combat systems, and weapons, with future provisions for lithium‑ion batteries and Air Independent Propulsion modules.





This initiative not only strengthens MDL’s position as a regional submarine exporter but also underscores India’s growing role as a credible defence manufacturing hub in the Indo‑Pacific.





The pivot marks a strategic expansion of MDL’s export ambitions, built upon its established expertise from delivering six advanced Scorpène submarines to the Indian Navy.





The partnership now aims to position the India‑built Scorpène Evolved as a cost‑effective yet high‑performance option for regional navies seeking modern conventional submarines.





The Philippines has surfaced as a principal target under this renewed export strategy, with Manila actively evaluating multiple bids to strengthen its undersea warfare capabilities.





An exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MDL and Naval Group defines a roadmap for marketing and co‑development of advanced Scorpène variants incorporating indigenous Indian technologies.





Prospective configurations include integration of DRDO‑developed sonar and electronic warfare systems, locally produced heavyweight torpedoes, and future compatibility with lithium‑ion battery systems and Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) modules.





By leveraging MDL’s proven submarine construction ecosystem, established supply chain, and competitive pricing, the Scorpène Evolved aims to outmanoeuvre European and East Asian rivals in upcoming tenders.





The initiative also aligns with India’s broader vision of transforming domestic naval manufacturing into a premium export‑ready capability, thereby reinforcing Indo‑Pacific security cooperation and maritime industry self‑reliance.





