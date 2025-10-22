

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is undertaking a crucial acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) to address its shrinking fleet and evolving threat environment. The MRFA program targets advanced 4.5-generation fighters with multifaceted capabilities suitable for air superiority, ground attack, and strategic reconnaissance roles.

The IAF aims to streamline trials by leveraging data from the earlier Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) competition held between 2009 and 2011, focusing primarily on recent technological enhancements while exempting retesting of basic flight performance parameters already validated.​





Contenders largely comprise updated versions of aircraft previously evaluated, reflecting significant upgrades in avionics, radar systems, and weapons integration.





For instance, the Dassault Rafale features an improved RBE2 AESA radar and integration with advanced munitions like the Meteor missile. Boeing’s F/A-18 Block-III incorporates the AN/APG-79 AESA radar, while Lockheed Martin’s F-21 variant emphasises electronic warfare tailored for Indian needs.





SAAB's Gripen E integrates AI-enhanced decision tools, and the Eurofighter Typhoon boasts radar cross-section reduction measures enhancing survivability. Importantly, none match the stealth profile of fifth-generation aircraft, but all provide substantial operational flexibility.​





The MRFA platform selection is strategic, driven by the IAF’s operational doctrine to sustain credible deterrence and power projection over a two-front scenario. Current fleet levels at around 31 squadrons fall short of the sanctioned strength of 42, with retirements of legacy platforms like MiG-21 exacerbating capability gaps.





The MRFA induction under the 'Make in India' initiative will simultaneously enhance indigenous fighter production capabilities while fulfilling operational needs. Integration with indigenous weapons such as the Astra air-to-air missile and BrahMos cruise missile is a critical evaluation parameter to ensure network-centric warfare efficacy.​





Stringent Request for Proposal (RFP) processes will filter contenders based on comprehensive technical specifications aligned with the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. Beyond raw performance metrics, candidates must demonstrate compatibility with India's existing infrastructure, adaptability to diverse combat scenarios, and growth potential through technology transfer agreements.





This approach aims to maintain rigorous standards without prolonging the selection timeline, targeting completion of technical evaluations within 12 to 18 months—a significant acceleration from prior acquisition processes.​





Key contenders include Dassault Rafale, Boeing F/A-18 Block III, Lockheed Martin F-21, Eurofighter Typhoon, Saab Gripen E, MiG-35, and Sukhoi Su-35. These aircraft bring diverse operational strengths: Rafale offers proven multirole combat effectiveness; F/A-18 and F-21 provide versatile carrier and land-based options with mature weapon suites; Typhoon and Gripen deliver advanced sensor fusion and agility; while Russian platforms like MiG-35 and Su-35 bring robust kinetic performance and Russian weapon systems compatibility, potentially easing integration of legacy assets.​





The MRFA acquisition represents one of India’s largest defence procurements, valued between $15–20 billion. It is envisioned not merely as a fleet replenishment but a strategic enhancement underpinning the IAF’s mission readiness, interoperability, and technological edge.





The program ensures that future IAF fighter squadrons remain capable of executing a broad spectrum of missions including air dominance, precision strikes, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare in a contested regional security landscape.​





In conclusion, the MRFA contenders are being assessed for their advanced avionics, radar capabilities, weapons integration, and ability to synergise with India’s indigenous defence ecosystem and operational doctrines.





The streamlined trial approach prioritises technology and operational relevance, ensuring that the selected aircraft can meet the IAF's current and future mission requirements effectively and contribute to a balanced, modernised air combat fleet. The strategic fit is focused on meeting two-front defence challenges with technologically sophisticated, multirole fighters adaptable to India's diverse terrain and threat spectrum.​





MRFA Contender Assessment Under Revised Make In India Parameters





Contender Key Strengths Indigenisation Potential Technology Transfer Willingness MRO & Industrial Ecosystem Promise Challenges/Risks Dassault Rafale F4 (France) Proven combat performance with Indian operational familiarity; Twin-engine reliability; Integration-ready for indigenous weapons Moderate to High, contingent on France’s final offer; can localise airframe components, avionics assembly Medium, past reluctance on source codes; pressure increasing for deeper sharing Can achieve extensive MRO ecosystem with HAL or private JV; dependent on French OEM flexibility High cost; limited ToT transparency; export-compliance restrictions Boeing F-15EX Eagle II (US) Long-range heavy strike platform; combat proven lineage; IAF interest in deep-strike roles Medium; US firms can ensure structured tier-2 supplier participation Moderate; subject to US export regulations (ITAR constraints) Boeing’s India service centres adaptable for fighter sustainment High maintenance costs; complex logistics; potential export delays Lockheed Martin F-21 (US) Customised for India; compatibility with IAF infrastructure; promise of full assembly line High, due to local production model; utilisation of Tata’s defence facilities Medium to High, focused on assembly and avionics co-development Scalable ecosystem; spares and training to be fully Indianised Single engine limits payload and range versatility Saab Gripen E (Sweden) Cost-efficient platform; modern avionics; wide Indian SME integration offer Very High; Saab offers full local assembly and code sharing High; Sweden open to full ToT including mission system software Potential for local MRO hubs and export collaboration Requires political clearances; smaller fleet scale may impact logistics Eurofighter Typhoon (Consortium) Multi-nation design; powerful avionics and manoeuvrability Medium; consortium-based localisation possible through offsets Moderate; ToT complex due to multi-country IP ownership Robust European tech offsets via industrial tie-ups Complicated supply management; slower decision-making cycle Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate (Russia) Fifth-generation design with stealth features Medium; Russia open to full assembly and Indian avionics integration High; Russia traditionally flexible on ToT Local overhaul options possible via HAL-Russian JVs Platform still in early development; uncertain timelines and certification risk













