



Afghanistan’s Taliban forces and Pakistani troops clashed heavily along their shared border on Saturday, marking one of the most serious escalations between the two countries since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.





The confrontation followed accusations from Kabul that Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory two days earlier, killing several people in the capital and the country’s southeast. The Taliban’s Ministry of Defence stated that its forces launched “retaliatory” operations against Pakistani positions after the alleged incursions.





According to the Taliban-run defence ministry, the operations had concluded successfully by midnight, with spokesman Enayat Khowarazm warning that any further violations of Afghan sovereignty would invite a “firm response.”





The ministry claimed its forces engaged Pakistani troops across multiple border regions, including Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, and Helmand provinces. Local officials from these regions confirmed ongoing fire exchanges, including the use of heavy artillery and drones by both sides.





Pakistan, however, neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the earlier airstrikes alleged by Kabul. Instead, Islamabad reiterated its longstanding accusation that Afghanistan continues to harbor fighters from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group ideologically aligned with the Afghan Taliban but focused on overthrowing the Pakistani state. Pakistani officials said TTP militants have been waging an increasingly deadly campaign in the country’s northwestern regions, attacking checkpoints and military convoys.





A senior security official in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province stated that Pakistani forces were compelled to respond with heavy fire against Taliban gun positions. He claimed that troops shot down three Afghan quadcopters carrying explosives. Exchanges of fire, according to his account, took place at four distinct points along the border. Despite the intensity of the clashes, no confirmed casualties were reported as of Saturday night.





The violent exchanges come amid rising cross-border tensions that have been simmering for months. Islamabad accuses Kabul of providing refuge and operational freedom to TTP fighters who use Afghan soil to plan and execute attacks inside Pakistan.





Conversely, the Taliban deny these claims, asserting that they do not allow foreign militants to use their territory for destabilising activities. However, a recent United Nations report indicated that TTP operatives continue to receive “substantial logistical and operational support” from elements within Afghanistan’s de facto authorities.





The uptick in violence has alarmed regional players. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, urged both sides to “exercise restraint” and resolve disputes peacefully to prevent further destabilisation along the volatile frontier. Analysts warn that continued hostilities could undermine regional security and complicate counterterrorism efforts in South and Central Asia.





In Pakistan’s parliament, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that repeated diplomatic efforts to persuade the Taliban government to sever ties with the TTP had failed.





He asserted that Islamabad “will not tolerate this any longer,” emphasising the country’s determination to confront terrorist threats on both sides of the border. His comments followed a wave of deadly TTP attacks earlier on Saturday, which killed 20 Pakistani security personnel and three civilians in several north-western districts.





