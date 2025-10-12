



The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, has arrived at the Port of Maputo, Mozambique, as part of its planned overseas deployment to the African region. The arrival on October 11, 2025, marks another milestone in India’s expanding maritime engagement with friendly countries under the Ministry of Defence’s broader outreach initiative.





This deployment underscores India’s commitment to fostering stronger maritime ties and promoting regional stability through cooperation and capacity building.





The visit reflects the government’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which aims to ensure a safe, secure, and stable maritime environment across the Indian Ocean region.





Carrying 20 metric tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, the ICGS Sachet brings vital support in the form of medical stores and supplies destined for Mozambican authorities. This initiative represents India’s ongoing commitment to assist partner nations in strengthening public health systems and disaster preparedness frameworks.





Beyond humanitarian aid, the visit focuses on broad-based professional interactions between the Indian Coast Guard and Mozambican maritime agencies. The planned exchanges cover critical operational areas including Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. These collaborative activities are designed to enhance mutual operational understanding and foster interoperability in handling maritime challenges.





During its stay, the ship’s crew will conduct onboard training exercises such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations and pollution response drills. The schedule also includes cultural and sporting engagements aimed at building mutual trust and camaraderie between the two nations’ maritime forces.





In addition to security and professional cooperation, ICGS Sachet’s deployment integrates community-oriented initiatives. The ship’s crew, alongside NCC cadets and Assam Rifles personnel, will engage in outreach activities such as beach clean-ups and marine awareness campaigns with local youth groups in Maputo. These events highlight India’s effort to combine maritime diplomacy with environmental stewardship.





These community engagements form a key part of India’s Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, a national campaign dedicated to tackling marine pollution and promoting environmental conservation. By extending this initiative overseas, India not only strengthens people-to-people ties but also reinforces a shared commitment to sustainable coastal and marine ecosystems.





Through its multifaceted engagement in Mozambique, ICGS Sachet continues to project India’s role as a responsible maritime partner, balancing strategic outreach, humanitarian assistance, and environmental consciousness under the overarching vision of SAGAR.





Based On ANI Report







