



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held an extensive round of discussions in Berlin on 23 October 2025 with Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Federal Minister of Economy and Energy.





The talks built upon their earlier virtual meeting on 7 August and were aimed at expanding cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skill development.





During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the state of economic relations between India and Germany, emphasising the mutual interest in fostering sustainable industrial growth and innovation. They identified key areas for collaboration, including renewable energy systems, digital transformation, and industrial upskilling aligned with sustainable production standards.





Goyal also held a separate interaction with Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the German Federal Chancellery and Germany’s G7 and G20 Sherpa. The discussions centred around enhancing bilateral economic engagement and strengthening coordination on multilateral platforms such as the G20, with a focus on resilient global supply chains and equitable growth.





Later, the Indian Minister chaired a Roundtable at the Indian Embassy in Berlin with chief executives and representatives from German Mittelstand companies. These firms, known for their technological precision and innovation, conveyed strong interest in expanding operations within India. Goyal emphasised India’s attractive investment climate, ongoing regulatory reforms, and the government’s consistent efforts to simplify business procedures under the “Ease of Doing Business” framework.





The discussions also brought forward the potential for deeper collaboration in advanced manufacturing, sustainable technologies, and joint R&D ventures. Both sides expressed optimism about enhancing business-to-business linkages and leveraging India’s manufacturing capabilities alongside Germany’s engineering expertise.





As part of his visit, Goyal is also scheduled to meet Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg, to explore broader European trade and investment avenues.





Additionally, he will hold individual meetings with top executives from major German corporations, including Infineon Technologies, Schaeffler Group, Renk, Herrenknecht AG, Enertrag SE, and the Mercedes-Benz Group.





The Minister’s program in Berlin will continue on 24 October with a panel session at the Berlin Global Dialogue, followed by meetings with key German industry associations to reaffirm India’s commitment to fostering a strong and sustainable economic partnership with Germany and the wider European Union.





Based On ANI Report







