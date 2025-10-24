



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded the Indian Navy’s performance during Operation Sindoor, emphasising that its formidable posture in the northern Arabian Sea compelled Pakistan to confine its fleet to ports or near-coastal waters.





Addressing senior naval commanders at the concluding session of the Naval Commanders’ Conference, he described the operation as a testament to India’s readiness and deterrence capability.





Singh highlighted how Operation Sindoor became a symbol of India’s maritime strength and strategic foresight in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.





The Navy had swiftly deployed its carrier battle group, submarines, and naval aviation assets, maintaining full operational readiness to strike designated targets, including those in Karachi, if necessary.





Underscoring the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in regional stability, the Defence Minister described its presence across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as a source of “comfort for friendly nations” and a cause of “discomfort for those who seek to destabilise” the area. He noted that the IOR has become a focal point of global geopolitics, where competition and cooperation coexist in equal measure.





During his address, Singh praised the Navy for its leadership in the region and its strong operational record over the past six months. He revealed that Indian naval assets—comprising ships, submarines, and aircraft—had been deployed on an unprecedented scale, providing safe passage to approximately 335 merchant vessels.





These vessels carried about 1.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, valued at around USD 5.6 billion, demonstrating India’s growing role as a dependable maritime partner in the global economy.





Stressing the need for continuous modernisation, Singh urged the Navy to advance its strategy along three essential pillars: capability, people, and partnerships. Capability, he stated, reflects both technological strength and firepower; people symbolise the dedication of sailors and their families; and partnerships encompass collaboration with domestic industries, academia, and international allies.





The Defence Minister further commended the Navy’s commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “Over the last decade, nearly 67 per cent of the Navy’s capital acquisition contracts have gone to Indian industries,” Singh said, noting that this marked a decisive shift away from dependence on foreign suppliers.





Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, in his remarks, hailed the collective professionalism and dedication of personnel during Operation Sindoor, describing it as a moment of national pride. Reflecting on the rapidly evolving geostrategic landscape, he reaffirmed the Navy’s mission to safeguard India’s maritime interests through vigilance, adaptability, and proactive engagement.





The two-day conference served as a key forum for strategic deliberation, bringing together senior leadership and policymakers to align naval priorities with national objectives. The discussions, heavily centred on Operation Sindoor’s success, reinforced India’s resolve to maintain maritime dominance and ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.





Based On PTI Report







