



At the 22nd ASEAN–India Summit held virtually from Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as the core of India’s Act East Policy. He warmly welcomed Timor-Leste as the grouping’s newest and eleventh member — ASEAN’s first expansion in 26 years since Cambodia’s entry in 1999.​





During his address, the Prime Minister noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the global population, united by geography, history, and shared values. He described both as part of the Global South, deeply linked by cultural and civilisational heritage.





He also recalled that the Look East Policy launched in 1992 evolved into the more action-oriented Act East Policy in 2014 to foster strategic, economic, and regional integration.​





Modi congratulated Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for chairing the 47th ASEAN Summit and expressed condolences over the demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit. Acknowledging Malaysia’s efficient leadership of ASEAN in 2025, he extended good wishes to the Philippines, which will hold the chairmanship in 2026.​





The Prime Minister underlined ASEAN’s centrality in the Indo-Pacific, stating that the India–ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to expand despite global uncertainties. He emphasised that this growing partnership forms the foundation of global stability and prosperity. He also reiterated India’s endorsement of ASEAN’s Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) as a platform for inclusive cooperation.​





Speaking on the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Modi outlined key collaboration areas including digital inclusion, food security, resilient supply chains, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and the blue economy. He declared 2026 as the “Year of ASEAN–India Maritime Cooperation,” aimed at boosting engagements in education, tourism, science and technology, green energy, health, and cybersecurity.​





The Prime Minister concluded by asserting that “the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN,” highlighting that their joint visions — ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 — will chart a shared path towards sustainable and inclusive growth for all humanity.​





India’s engagement with ASEAN dates back to 1992 when it became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, later elevated to Dialogue Partner in 1995 and Summit level in 2002. The partnership was elevated further to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.





The ASEAN bloc, founded in Bangkok in 1967, now comprises Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam, and now Timor-Leste.​





Based On ANI Report







