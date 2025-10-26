



India is advancing rapidly in developing indigenous chipsets for a wide range of next-generation applications, including high-tech CCTVs and mobile systems.





Announcing the development, Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is investing over ₹200 crore to create energy-efficient microprocessors for high-performance computing and servers.​





Under the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, India has already designed complete chipsets for CCTV cameras, marking a move toward “trusted, self-reliant” electronics manufacturing. Within two years, fully homegrown mobile chipsets and components will power domestic phones equipped with the indigenous NavIC navigation system, an alternative to GPS.​





Launched in 2021 with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has seen nearly ₹65,000 crore committed to semiconductor and display manufacturing projects.





The mission has enabled the establishment of five semiconductor fabrication units nationwide, with the first Made-in-India chip already presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SEMICON India 2025.​





The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated work on SEMICON 2.0, the next phase of India’s semiconductor vision. Building on the momentum of the first mission, SEMICON 2.0 seeks to strengthen the domestic ecosystem through expanded fiscal support, new manufacturing units, and strengthened research capabilities.





Together, central and state governments are expected to provide close to $30 billion to fortify India’s chips sector.​





India’s electronics manufacturing sector has grown from ₹2.4 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹9.8 lakh crore in 2024, with mobile production alone hitting ₹4.4 lakh crore and exports standing at ₹1.5 lakh crore. With 98 per cent of mobile phones used domestically now produced in India, the country has cemented itself as a global smartphone manufacturing hub.​





Highlighting indigenous innovation, Vaishnaw cited success stories such as the railway anti-collision system Kavach, UPI, and Zoho’s expanding digital suite. Zoho, headquartered in Tamil Nadu, has become a global technology leader with over 55 apps and more than 12 lakh central government employees using its platforms.​





Vaishnaw reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Swadeshi” approach, emphasising that developing chips domestically strengthens India’s digital sovereignty and reduces dependence on global supply chains. With initiatives like SEMICON 2.0 and Atmanirbhar Bharat, India aims not only to secure its technology infrastructure but to position itself as a leader in the global electronics ecosystem.​





As construction continues at new fabs and design centres, India is poised to deliver its first line of commercially made chips before the end of 2025. The country’s semiconductor journey—spanning just four years—has moved decisively from vision to execution, underlining India’s transformation into a semiconductor powerhouse.​





