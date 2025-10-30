



Moscow’s Ambassador to New Delhi, Denis Alipov, has underscored that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India in December will be a watershed moment in bilateral relations, particularly in the sphere of defence cooperation and strategic engagement.





Alipov described the long-standing India–Russia defence partnership as “very robust” and built on mutual respect and trust.





Alipov indicated that high-level negotiations are underway on advanced platforms and joint military projects. “We are in discussions on platforms like the Su-57 and many other defence systems,” he noted.





The envoy added that while some negotiations may reach fruition soon, others would continue beyond the visit, reflecting the complex and evolving nature of modern defence collaboration.





The ambassador emphasised that President Putin’s India trip would carry significance comparable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 visit to Moscow, which had reinforced the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries. Officials expect the December summit to see further agreements in cutting-edge technology, weapons co-development, and space cooperation.





India’s defence cooperation with Russia remains one of its most enduring, with ongoing projects ranging from aircraft and submarines to missile systems and spares support. New Delhi is particularly satisfied with the operational success of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence systems, which the Indian Air Force (IAF) has termed a “game changer” during Operation Sindoor.





Following the first deliveries under the 2018 deal worth $5.43 billion for five S-400 units, India is now considering acquiring additional long-range air defence systems, including the next-generation S-500, to enhance layered airspace protection.





Moscow has assured that the remaining S-400 systems under the initial contract will be fully delivered by September 2026, although timelines may be influenced by the conflict in Ukraine and related logistical pressures.





Parallelly, both nations have reaffirmed defence commitments through institutional frameworks. At the 5th Meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) held in New Delhi, senior military officials agreed to reinforce operational synergy and explore co-development initiatives.





The talks were co-chaired by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit from India and Lt Gen Dylevsky Igor Nikolayevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff.





In a statement, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said that both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to elevating India–Russia defence cooperation, paving the way for focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges, and new joint initiatives.”





The upcoming summit between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi is therefore expected to define the contours of a new strategic phase—centred on joint production, supply resilience, and long-term defence sovereignty.





Agencies







