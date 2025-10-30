



‘Exercise Trishul’ began today along India’s western frontier, featuring coordinated tri-service operations involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Marking the first major wargame since Operation Sindoor, it aims to validate tactical improvements and enhance integrated responses.





Running from 30 October to 10 November 2025, the drill sees around 25,000 Army personnel mobilised. Authorities issued a NOTAM to ensure civilian airspace safety throughout the period.





Operations will span creek zones, desert regions, and the Saurashtra coastline. Amphibious and multi-domain drills will challenge Joint Force Command with real-world simultaneity across land, air, and sea.





The Indian Air Force is fielding Rafale and Su-30MKI fighters, AEW&C systems, IL-78 aerial refuelers, armed drones, and RPAs to simulate offensive and support missions. These assets offer critical reach and surveillance for the joint manoeuvres.





Frontline Indian Navy warships are deployed off Saurashtra to conduct amphibious landing scenarios and realistic maritime combat simulations. Other naval assets will support surveillance and operational integration with air and land forces.





Army units—main battle tanks, artillery, attack helicopters, and missile batteries—are performing live fire and mobility operations. Indigenous platforms are being tested in active conditions to assess reliability and responsiveness.





The exercise emphasises multi-service integration, operational flexibility, and testing of indigenous weapon systems under live battlefield conditions. Lessons from ‘Operation Sindoor’ are being directly applied for improved synergy and tactical innovation.





