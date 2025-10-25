

Three Indian Air Force Rafale fighters—BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027—are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Indo‑US Exercise Cope India 2025, a fact that thoroughly exposes the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) disinformation campaign during the May 2025 conflict.

These same aircraft had been falsely claimed by the PAF as having been shot down using J‑10CE fighters and PL‑15 missiles—a narrative swiftly dismissed by Dassault Aviation and Indian defence officials for lack of evidence.​





In June 2025, PAF’s No. 15 “Cobras” Squadron alleged credit for downing three Rafales and other IAF assets in what it dubbed the “largest air battle in history.” However, no wreckage, cockpit video, or radar logs were ever produced to substantiate the claims. Multiple Pakistani pilots even reportedly competed for “kill credits,” exposing serious internal confusion within PAF ranks.​





Indian security sources maintained that no Rafale losses occurred, pointing out that the aircraft—equipped with Spectra electronic warfare suites—successfully completed deep‑strike missions during Operation Sindoor, forcing Pakistan into a ceasefire. Dassault Aviation’s CEO Éric Trappier publicly rubbished Islamabad’s assertions, labelling them as “inaccurate propaganda”.​





The confirmation that BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027 are now set to engage in mock air battles with USAF F‑15s and F‑35s at Cope India unequivocally demonstrates that Pakistan’s claims were entirely fabricated. For analysts, this episode underscores the habitual spread of false triumphs by the PAF, echoing past disputes over unverifiable “kills” from earlier wars. The resurfacing of the supposedly downed Rafales thus serves as a symbolic victory for the IAF—both in credibility and operational readiness.​





Verified evidence for the serial numbers BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027 originates primarily from open‑source intelligence (OSINT) and official Indian Air Force registry leaks rather than any documented wreckage or photographic proof.





According to Defence Security Asia (16 September 2025) and multiple OSINT trackers, Pakistan publicly listed BS‑001, BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027 as Rafales allegedly destroyed during the May 2025 conflict. The disclosure was made by retired Lt Gen Khalid Kidwai, adviser to Pakistan’s National Command Authority, during a state‑sponsored press briefing. These tail numbers matched authentic Indian Air Force Rafale identifiers from No. 101 Squadron “Falcons” under Eastern Air Command.​





Independent Verification And Cross‑Reference





Open‑source confirmation of serial allocation was earlier observed through photographic documentation and enthusiast registries of the IAF’s Rafale fleet, which sequence single‑seat variants from BS‑001 through BS‑037. Spotter databases and aviation photographers had already logged BS‑021 and BS‑022 at Hasimara between 2023 and 2024, with BS‑027 seen during bilateral drills in 2024.​





Neither Dassault Aviation nor the IAF has reported any losses or written off these serial numbers in fleet records. Conversely, current evidence of all three aircraft—BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027—appearing in pre‑exercise line‑up lists for Exercise Cope India 2025 proves continued operational status, affirming the falsity of Pakistani shoot‑down claims.​





Summary of Verified Serial Number Evidence





Serial Squadron Status Source Validation BS‑021 No. 101 "Falcons" Active IAF roster, OSINT imagery, listed for Cope India 2025 BS‑022 No. 101 "Falcons" Active Indian registry, aviation spotter logs ​ BS‑027 No. 101 "Falcons" Active Defence Alerts post, OSINT imagery ​





Thus, while Pakistan repeatedly cited these serials to bolster its unverified narrative, all available technical, photographic, and operational data confirm that BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027 remain active in Indian Air Force service.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







