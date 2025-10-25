



The Indian Army has approved the induction of a cutting-edge Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Intelligence System (GBMES) valued at over ₹1,000 crore.





Developed to enhance India’s battlefield awareness and electronic warfare superiority, this system will track, intercept, and analyse enemy radar and communication emissions round the clock, providing the Army with a sustained electronic edge in both offensive and defensive operations.





The GBMES forms a key component of India’s modern signals intelligence (SIGINT) network. Its advanced detection modules can identify, classify, and catalogue multiple enemy emitters simultaneously, covering radars, communication nodes, and jammers operating across varied frequencies. It will play a pivotal role in constructing a real-time electronic order of battle, offering commanders deep insight into adversary deployments and electronic signatures.





One of its standout features is high-precision geo-fixing capability, which pinpoints the exact location of hostile emitters. This enables direct coordination with artillery units, missile batteries, and air command networks to neutralise enemy sensors and communication assets with pinpoint strikes. The system is expected to integrate seamlessly with the Battlefield Management System (BMS) for rapid targeting workflows.





Designed for full operational mobility, the GBMES is mounted on all-terrain vehicles to ensure rapid redeployment across diverse topographies—from mountainous regions to desert sectors. Its modular configuration allows flexible adaptation to seasonal and tactical demands, making it a versatile asset across different theatres of operation.





In the domain of electronic warfare, the GBMES will act as a strategic data node, supporting offensive EW manoeuvres like selective jamming, radar deception, and signal spoofing. The intelligence derived will also feed into the development of counter-countermeasures, improving survivability and resilience of Indian systems in dense electromagnetic environments.





Indigenous Development And DRDO’s Role In GBMES





The Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) is primarily developed through collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and select Indian defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) alongside private defence firms. DRDO’s electronic warfare laboratories have spearheaded the design and integration of the core signal interception and processing technologies, leveraging decades of indigenous expertise in SIGINT and radar science.





Key DRDO laboratories involved include the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) and the Centre for Electromagnetic Science and Technology (C-EMST), which worked on algorithms for signal classification, emitter identification, and precision geo-location. These innovations ensure the GBMES can detect modern frequency-hopping and low-probability-of-intercept radars used by potential adversaries.





Private sector companies engaged under the ‘Make in India’ defence initiative provide specialised components, including ruggedised mobile platforms, power management systems, and secure communication links. This public-private synergy boosts indigenous production capabilities and mitigates supply chain dependencies on foreign suppliers.





DRDO also oversees rigorous field trials and interoperability tests to validate system performance across diverse geographic and climatic conditions, from high-altitude Himalayan deployments to arid desert zones. Feedback from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals ensures that operational requirements are optimally met with user-centric enhancements.





The GBMES program exemplifies DRDO’s strategic focus on developing advanced electronic warfare assets that are fully indigenous, modular, and scalable. Its success strengthens India’s autonomy in electronic intelligence, providing a vital edge in multi-domain battlefields shaped by rapid signal-based manoeuvres.





The induction of GBMES represents a significant stride in the Army’s Network-Centric Warfare vision. By blending mobility with precision electronic intelligence, India strengthens its capacity to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and execute coordinated, informed strike operations in complex multi-domain battle scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







