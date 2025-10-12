



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has officially begun ground and flight testing of the first Yak-130M advanced combat trainer, marking a significant modernisation step for the Yakovlev family.





Built at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, the upgraded variant introduces new avionics, sensors, and weapon systems aimed at transforming the long-serving trainer into a capable light-attack platform for day-night, all-weather operations. Two additional Yak-130M airframes are already in assembly, according to ROSTEC’s announcement on October 10, 2025.





The Yak-130 entered Russian service in 2010 as an advanced jet trainer designed to replicate the handling of modern fourth- and fifth-generation fighters. Its broad export footprint—encompassing Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Laos, and more recently Iran and Vietnam—demonstrates its appeal as a cost-efficient bridge to frontline fighters. With the Yak-130M, Russia aims to expand this platform’s mission envelope by adding new combat-oriented systems while retaining its core training role.





The Yak-130M retains the twin-engine, tandem-seat configuration and the digital flight control system of the baseline Yak-130 but incorporates a far more advanced suite of mission electronics. The upgrade includes the BRLS-130R pulse-Doppler radar, capable of all-weather target tracking; the SOLT-130K electro-optical/infrared/laser targeting pod for day-night precision engagement; the President-S130 defensive aids suite providing missile-approach warning and countermeasures; and the KSS-130 communications and data-link complex.





Together, these enhancements enable the Yak-130M to deploy a variety of modern munitions, including short-range air-to-air missiles and laser or satellite-guided air-to-surface weapons. Importantly, these systems preserve the aircraft’s full Lead-In Fighter Trainer (LIFT) capability, allowing pilots to train with combat-level situational awareness while transitioning seamlessly to operational fighter jets.





The modernization effort represents more than a simple avionics refresh—it redefines the Yak-130’s operational role. With radar-guided targeting, precision-strike capability, and integrated defensive systems, the Yak-130M is being positioned as a low-cost, multirole platform suited to close air support (CAS), light interdiction, and point defense in permissive environments. This makes it ideal for air forces seeking affordable combat capacity without the costs of maintaining a full-scale fighter fleet.





In capability terms, the Yak-130M now aligns with international light-combat trainers such as Italy’s M-346FA and South Korea’s FA-50. The M-346FA incorporates Leonardo’s Grifo-M-346 radar and supports precision munitions, while the FA-50 has matured into a compact multirole fighter used for air policing and strike missions.





Should the Yak-130M’s BRLS-130R radar and SOLT-130K targeting suite perform as intended, the Russian type would offer a comparable level of combat functionality at a potentially lower acquisition and operating cost, making it attractive to budget-sensitive customers in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.





For Russia, the Yak-130M serves a dual strategic purpose. Domestically, it enhances pilot training realism by replicating frontline avionics and weapon systems, closing the gap between training and active operations. It also provides a ready light-attack solution for base defense and secondary theaters—roles that reduce wear on high-value combat aircraft like the Su-30SM and Su-35.





Internationally, the aircraft is expected to be marketed aggressively as a cost-effective multirole platform. ROSTEC and UAC are targeting regions where air forces seek modern LIFT trainers that can also perform combat tasks. By emphasising the Yak-130M’s expanded combat functionality and operational versatility, Moscow aims to maintain a strong hold in an increasingly competitive global trainer-light fighter segment.





The upcoming flight-test campaign will evaluate the Yak-130M’s radar performance, weapons integration, and defensive system reliability. If successful, production could begin within two years, positioning the aircraft as both a next-generation trainer and a force multiplier in limited-budget air fleets.





The trials will determine whether Russia’s ambition to blend affordability, advanced training, and combat versatility into a single airframe can be realized in squadron service.





