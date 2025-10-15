



Exolaunch, a global leader in launch mission management, satellite integration, and deployment services, and Skyroot Aerospace, India's leading private space launch company, today announced a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) to provide end-to-end launch services for satellites and expand access to orbit for commercial, institutional, and government customers worldwide.





Through this agreement, Exolaunch will integrate and deploy customer satellites on Skyroot's Vikram series of launch vehicles, beginning with the Vikram-1 orbital missions. Exolaunch will provide its flight-proven deployment technologies for Skyroot customers across dedicated and rideshare launches.





The partnership also includes the use of Exolaunch's EXOtube payload stacks, designed to optimise multi-payload rideshare configurations, streamline constellation launches, increase mission flexibility, and enhance vehicle utilisation.





Skyroot's Vikram-1 is an all-carbon composite launch vehicle designed to provide on-demand and customisable launch solutions to small satellite operators. With a payload capacity of up to 350 kg to Low Earth Orbit, Vikram-1 addresses the growing demand for responsive and cost-effective space access. Skyroot is simultaneously developing Vikram-2, which will nearly double capacity with payloads up to 900 kg to Low Earth Orbit, expanding the company's addressable market.





Both companies will collaborate on comprehensive launch campaign planning, satellite integration, and on-site mission execution to deliver seamless launch services to global satellite operators.





“We're proud to formalise and announce our new strong partnership in India. Skyroot's Vikram rockets bring an impressive new capability and much anticipated launch capacity to the global launch ecosystem,” said Robert Sproles, CEO of Exolaunch. “Together, we will expand reliable, flexible, and cost-effective access to orbit for customers worldwide.”





“Democratising access to space requires an integrated solution that seamlessly addresses every aspect of a satellite customer's journey — from mission planning to integration to launch," said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace. "Through our partnership with Exolaunch, a company with extensive global satellite integration and deployment heritage, Skyroot aims to provide a launch experience that is comprehensive and tailored to the needs of the modern space economy.”





Exolaunch's launch heritage includes over 580 satellites deployed across 39 missions, with customers ranging from leading commercial operators and start-ups to space agencies, state entities, leading universities and research institutions.





