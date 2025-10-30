



India is moving ahead with a comprehensive mid-life upgrade program for its Su-30MKI fighter fleet, aiming to significantly enhance combat capability and extend service life by approximately two decades. The upgrade, dubbed "Super Sukhoi," is designed to modernise the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s air superiority fleet.





The upgrade will be applied to around 80–90 aircraft initially, prioritising those most suited for life extension and capability boosts. Key aspects include replacement of Russian-origin subsystems with modern indigenous systems, pushing Indian content up to 78% and supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.​​





Core features involve a completely new digital “glass cockpit” with multifunction displays and mission avionics, a GaN-based AESA radar (designated DRDO Virupaksha, an advanced derivative of Uttam AESA) offering a 1.5–1.7 times greater detection range, and advanced IRST systems for passive tracking, including stealth threats.​





A unified advanced Electronic Warfare suite is planned, with Self-Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pods, new Radar Warning Receivers (NG-RWR), Defensive Aids System (DAS), and indigenous sensors built by DRDO and Bharat Electronics Limited. These upgrades will dramatically improve survivability, threat awareness, and jamming capabilities in highly contested environments.​





The program will enable seamless integration of next-gen air-to-air (Astra Mk3) and air-to-ground weapons, precision-guided munitions, sophisticated data links, and robust secure communications for networked operations.​





HAL is set to be the lead integrator with 30 systems, DRDO contributing 13, and private industry handling 8 of the total 51 systems being upgraded. Delivery milestones target Initial Operational Clearance (IPOC) within five years and Final Operational Clearance (FOC) in seven years post-sanction.​





These upgrades will dramatically improve the Su-30MKI’s survivability, lethality, and interoperability with other platforms. The integration of modern sensors and EW systems will enable the fleet to counter evolving threats, including advanced air defence and electronic warfare environments.





The proposal is currently under review by the Ministry of Defence, with plans for fast-track clearance to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is targeting Initial Operational Capability (IOC) within five years of project sanction and Full Operational Capability (FOC) within seven years.





The upgrade program will maximise indigenous content, leveraging DRDO and private sector expertise in avionics, EW, and radar technologies. HAL will lead integration, with significant contributions from Indian defence start-ups and established manufacturers.





With the Super Sukhoi upgrade, India’s Su-30MKI fleet will remain a potent force well into the 2040s, bridging the gap until next-generation platforms like the AMCA and MRFA are fully operational. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to modernising its air combat capabilities through technology absorption and self-reliance.





