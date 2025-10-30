



China has completed a major military infrastructure upgrade at the Lhunze airbase in Tibet, roughly 150 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Satellite imagery confirms the construction of 36 hardened aircraft shelters, new administrative complexes, and an expanded tarmac apron. The rapid pace of development underscores Beijing’s commitment to enhancing its high-altitude air operations capabilities.





The addition of hardened shelters provides permanent protection for combat aircraft and unmanned systems against pre-emptive strikes. These reinforced hangars enable swift deployment and maintenance of aircraft, securing assets from aerial or missile attacks while supporting sustained air operations in contested environments.





The new apron significantly increases Lhunze’s sortie-handling capacity, allowing simultaneous movement of multiple aircraft types, including modern fighters and drones. Combined with upgraded taxiways and fuel storage facilities, the airbase now mirrors the standards of China’s key front-line bases opposite the Indian frontier.





Strategically, Lhunze’s enhancement allows China to forward-deploy advanced fighters such as the J-10C, J-11, and stealth drones without relocating them from deeper inland bases. This drastically shortens response times and strengthens the PLA Air Force’s rapid reinforcement potential in the eastern sector of the LAC.





For India, this development poses a notable security challenge. It necessitates enhanced air defence readiness, constant ISR monitoring, and stronger operational contingencies for the Indian Air Force bases in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Lhunze’s fortification effectively transforms it into a ready frontline airbase capable of hosting both fighter and UAV operations in high-altitude conflict scenarios.





IDN (With NDTV Inputs)







