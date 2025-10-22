

Kabul has firmly dismissed Islamabad’s accusations that India played any role in the recent border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan’s Defence Minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, labelled the charges as “unfounded, illogical, and unacceptable” during an interview with Al Jazeera, asserting that Afghanistan’s foreign relations are guided by its own national interests.





Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban’s founder, the late Mullah Omar, emphasised that Afghanistan’s policy does not involve using its territory against any other country. He reaffirmed Kabul’s intention to strengthen ties with India as an independent nation while preserving its relationship with Pakistan on the basis of mutual respect and good neighbourliness.





“The accusations are baseless. Our goal is to foster cooperation, not confrontation,” Yaqoob stated, noting that the peace agreement with Pakistan relies on mutual commitment and non-interference. He also suggested that Qatar and Turkey should assist in implementing and monitoring the agreement to prevent further violations.





Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad escalated sharply on 11 October, shortly after explosions rocked Kabul during the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India — a visit viewed as significant given New Delhi’s cautious engagement with the Taliban regime. Following the incident, the Taliban launched operations along the southern border, triggering deadly cross-border violence.





The clashes led to civilian casualties and displacement on both sides, with trade and daily movement severely disrupted as the Torkham and Chaman border crossings were shut down. Islamabad vowed a strong response to what it described as aggressive Taliban actions.





Pakistan’s government has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alleging that these militants operate freely from sanctuaries within Afghanistan. Kabul has consistently denied these claims, countering that it is Pakistan’s own airstrikes and provocations that have intensified the border conflict.





In addition, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, alleged that the Taliban authorities were “sitting in India’s lap” and engaging in a “proxy war” on behalf of New Delhi — a statement that further strained ties between the two neighbours.





India has categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal describing them as a continuation of Islamabad’s habitual blame-shifting. He outlined three key points: Pakistan continues to harbour terrorist organisations, blames its neighbours for internal instability, and is angered by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty.





Jaiswal reaffirmed India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, dismissing Pakistan’s accusations as politically motivated and lacking credibility.





Although India does not officially recognise the Taliban government, it has taken gradual steps to re-establish contact through diplomatic channels. Several meetings have taken place between senior officials from the respective foreign ministries, signalling a tentative effort to build trust and re-engage on areas of mutual interest, including regional stability and humanitarian assistance.





Based On NDTV Report







