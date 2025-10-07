



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) inaugurated its first overseas defence manufacturing facility on September 23, 2025, in Berrechid, near Casablanca, Morocco. This marked the start of local production of the 8×8 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), an infantry combat vehicle designed for modern battlefield requirements.





The facility is branded TATA Advanced Systems Maroc (TASM) and represents a significant step both for Morocco’s efforts toward defence self-reliance and India’s strategic expansion in Africa.





The TASM factory was established following an agreement signed on September 30, 2024, between TASL and Moroccan defence counterparts. The deal covers the assembly of WhAP vehicles customised for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR). Official production targets remain undisclosed, but defence sources in 2024 estimated around 150 vehicles over three years, which fits Morocco’s broader modernisation plans.





The facility operates on a phased localisation approach, beginning with 35 percent local content drawn from Moroccan steel, electronics, and composite suppliers, rising to 50 percent as the industrial ecosystem matures.





The WhAP itself, co-developed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a versatile 8-meter-long 25-ton 8×8 wheeled armoured vehicle powered by a Euro 4-compliant 550-horsepower diesel engine. It is designed for troop transport, offering high mobility with speeds up to 100 km/h and advanced protection features, including a V-shaped hull that deflects mine blasts equivalent to 10 kg of TNT and STANAG 4569 Level 4 armour against 14.5 mm rounds.





The platform accommodates 12 troops and 3 crew members and supports modular armaments such as 30 mm cannons, Nag anti-tank missiles, and remote weapon stations, suitable for reconnaissance and fire support roles.





Morocco’s adoption of the WhAP aligns with its strategy to diversify defence suppliers as geopolitical tensions and export delays from traditional suppliers like the U.S. arise. With an active force numbering about 200,000 troops, FAR’s mechanised brigades are equipped with aging platforms like the French AMX-10 and Spanish Pegaso trucks, creating a demand for up to 300 new armoured vehicles by 2030. Initial WhAP units target southern commands, addressing Sahrawi insurgency and border security challenges, while civilian variants support internal policing amid urban unrest and migrant flows.





TASM builds on prior India-Morocco defence cooperation. In 2022, Morocco received 92 TATA Light Specialist Pattern Trucks (LPTA) from India, replacing Soviet-era logistics vehicles. These trucks proved reliable across diverse terrains and joint exercises with international forces. The new local assembly line transitions this supply relationship from imports to co-production, positioning Morocco as a hub for Indo-African defence manufacturing ventures.





For India, the Berrechid facility advances its comprehensive Africa engagement strategy leveraging defence exports, which surged 78 percent to $2.6 billion in 2024-25, with Africa accounting for a fifth. India-Africa defence ties now include officer training programs and multinational exercises like IBSAMAR, highlighting shared maritime security interests. Morocco’s strategic location near the Mediterranean complements India’s Indian Ocean focus, offering access to European markets and new export avenues.





TASM’s 10,000-square-meter factory includes advanced production capabilities such as welding bays, composite moulding, and AI-powered quality controls. While engines are imported from Cummins India, other components are sourced locally, expanding Morocco’s defence industrial base. Cooperation with Moroccan steel maker SAMIR and universities promotes technology transfer and innovation, with the defence ecosystem expected to create up to 1,000 jobs by 2028, consistent with the country’s Industrial Acceleration Plan.





The WhAP platform has demonstrated operational capability under harsh conditions, exemplified by Indian Army deployments in the Thar Desert and high-altitude moves in Ladakh. For Morocco, similar capabilities suit patrols in the challenging Western Sahara region, where the FAR faces Polisario ambushes. Features like high ground clearance, independent suspension, run-flat tires, and advanced weaponization options provide significant tactical advantages.





This venture exemplifies broader Indo-African defence collaboration trends, underpinned by Indian financing for infrastructure and defence offset arrangements. Morocco’s military budget increase supports modernisation with new aircraft and drones, while TASM enhances autonomy by reducing reliance on traditional suppliers. The plant also opens prospects for exporting derivatives for peacekeeping missions, strengthening India-Morocco cooperation in UN operations.





Ultimately, the TATA production facility in Morocco symbolises a resilient strategic partnership amid global geopolitical shifts. It advances India’s ambition to grow as a key defence exporter competing with Russia and China, while enabling Morocco to build a self-sufficient defence manufacturing base in North Africa, contributing to regional security and technological development.





