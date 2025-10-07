



The national conference on defence manufacturing commenced in Delhi today, focusing on advancing India's indigenous defence sector and export capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event at Vigyan Bhawan, emphasising the importance of the platform in strengthening coordination between the central government and regional authorities.





The conference aims to align state-level industrial policies with the broader national goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





India's defence production has reached an all-time high, with figures showing a surge to ₹1.46 lakh crore in 2024-25. This remarkable growth is underpinned by increased contributions from the private sector, which now accounts for over ₹32,000 crore of the total defence manufacturing output.





Additionally, the country has made significant strides in defence exports, recording a record ₹24,000 crore in the same period. These figures reflect the successful implementation of the 'Make-in-India' initiative, with a clear focus on developing indigenous systems and reducing reliance on imports.





During the event, the Defence Minister launched two key digital portals aimed at streamlining India’s defence trade and industry capabilities. The first is the 'Defence Exim Portal,' designed to simplify the process of issuing export and import authorisations, thereby boosting international military trade.





The second is the Srijan DEEP portal, a comprehensive digital repository that maps the capabilities, products, and infrastructure of Indian defence industries. These platforms are expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and global integration of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Two important publications were also released at the conference to document and promote sectoral growth. The 'Aerospace & Defence Sector Policy Compendium of States and Union Territories' provides strategic insights into regional industrial policies, while the 'iDEX Coffee Table Book – Shared Horizons of Innovation' highlights the innovations and collaborative efforts within India’s Defence Innovation Ecosystem (iDEX). These publications aim to serve as references for policymakers, industry stakeholders, and developers working towards the country’s defence goals.





The conference emphasises the critical role of state departments and regional industrial bodies in furthering the indigenous defence manufacturing base. It aims to facilitate dialogue on ongoing efforts to boost indigenisation, improve export numbers, and attract investment into the defence sector.





The government’s focus remains on creating a robust, self-reliant defence industry that harnesses innovation, enhances technology transfer, and accelerates production of advanced systems, including aircraft, missile technology, and electronic warfare equipment.





Rajnath Singh reiterated that India’s increased defence production over the past decade is a testament to the success of the 'Make-in-India' policy. He highlighted that India’s defence sector has moved from a mere ₹43,000 crore 10-11 years ago to this historic high, underlining the private sector’s growing role.





Notably, the use of indigenous systems during 'Operation Sindoor' demonstrated India’s ability to penetrate enemy armour, reinforcing the significance of self-reliance for national security and strategic superiority.





The conference marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, export expansion, and technological innovation. The initiatives launched today, combined with policy publications and active regional participation, are expected to propel India’s defence ecosystem into a new era of growth, competitiveness, and strategic independence.





