



US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to turn diplomatic attention toward resolving the protracted border conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following the anticipated official closure of the two-year-long Israel-Hamas war on Monday.





Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday after brokering a controversial ceasefire in Gaza, Trump declared the region’s war “over” and positioned himself as a broker for yet another international conflict.





During his address, President Trump asserted that the Gaza ceasefire marks the eighth major conflict resolved during his tenure, underlining his track record in crisis management. Trump specifically referenced global hotspots where prolonged violence had occurred, claiming credit for swift de-escalation, particularly between India and Pakistan.





“Think about India, Pakistan... We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day,” Trump told reporters, suggesting a history of quick diplomatic breakthroughs.





Trump also addressed his recurring mention in Nobel Peace Prize discussions, emphasising that his efforts were motivated solely by the desire to save lives.





On being passed over for this year’s award—which was presented to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado—he recounted a personal phone call with Machado, who reportedly told Trump: “I am accepting this in honour of you, because you really deserved it,” acknowledging his role in global peacemaking. Trump stated, “I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives. It’s an honour to have saved millions,” reinforcing the humanitarian narrative of his interventions.





Detailing his diplomatic record, Trump cited a range of international conflicts he claims were resolved due to his leadership, including:





Armenia and Azerbaijan Kosovo and Serbia Israel and Iran Egypt and Ethiopia Rwanda and the Congo





He suggested that future mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be the decisive factor for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, stating, “If we get Russia-Ukraine, that will be a good one for the Nobel”.





Trump’s peace initiatives have drawn public support from major world leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responding to recent diplomatic moves, endorsed Trump’s candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize, writing on social media: “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize -- he deserves it!”. This endorsement highlights the increasing international acknowledgment of Trump’s active role in global diplomacy.





With the Israel-Gaza war declared “over,” Trump’s pivot to Afghanistan and Pakistan reflects ongoing US interest in the stability of South Asia, as violent skirmishes and unresolved border disputes between the two countries continue to be a major security and humanitarian challenge.





Analysts note that Trump’s self-assigned role as a mediator could have significant repercussions on regional peace efforts, as he asserts his unique ability to “solve wars” in record time.





Agencies







