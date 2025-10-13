

Pakistan’s internal security situation deteriorated sharply on Sunday as law enforcement agencies intensified a sweeping crackdown on the far-right Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Dawn reported that at least 170 activists, office-bearers, and supporters were detained across Punjab, with police sealing roads in a bid to block TLP’s planned march on Islamabad.

Large contingents of police and Pakistan Rangers were deployed to Muridke, a town near Lahore, in what appeared to be a prelude to a major clearing operation. Law enforcement reportedly surrounded the TLP protest camp, dug trenches, and blocked key approaches to prevent demonstrators from advancing toward the capital.





TLP supporters had set up camp in Muridke, approximately four hours from Islamabad, aiming to proceed with an anti-Israel protest in solidarity with Palestinians. Their movement was repeatedly thwarted over the weekend, with police using tear gas and force to disperse crowds attempting to break through the containment lines.





The unrest came amid additional reports of violent assaults on police facilities in Lahore’s Shahdara area. According to official accounts, TLP activists allegedly looted 18 police motorbikes, damaged infrastructure, and seized government vehicles at gunpoint. Several officers were reported missing, raising fears that they may have been abducted during clashes.





Police across five districts were placed on high alert. Senior officers have been instructed to lead operations on standby, with Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran confirming the arrival of reinforced units in Muridke. Security measures were also strengthened in Sahiwal division, where numerous arrests took place.





Around 170 individuals were taken into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) during overnight operations between Friday and Saturday. Raids targeted homes and local party offices, and detainees were subsequently shifted to central prisons in Pakpattan, Sahiwal, and Okara.





TLP chief Saad Rizvi condemned the security action, accusing authorities of deploying “lethal weapons” against demonstrators. While clarifying that he had not authorised the march to proceed, Rizvi reiterated the party’s stance against recognising Israel and said the rally was meant solely to display solidarity with Palestine. He urged followers to remain calm and await further instructions.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday to review national internal security and law and order developments. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Naqvi provided a detailed briefing on ongoing counterterrorism measures and Interior Ministry actions aimed at restoring stability.





The TLP, known for its uncompromising religious positions and history of violent street demonstrations, was banned in April 2021 after violent clashes erupted between members and police during the detention of leader Saad Rizvi under anti-terror laws. The ban was later lifted, but the group continues to challenge state authority through frequent protests.





