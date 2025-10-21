



President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could impose tariffs of up to 155 per cent on Chinese imports starting 1 November if a new trade agreement is not reached. Speaking at the White House alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he underlined that China had been “very respectful” towards Washington but remained firm on the need for a balanced and fair trade relationship.





He noted that Beijing was already paying “tremendous amounts of money” due to the existing 55 per cent tariffs currently imposed on its goods.





The President stressed that many countries had previously taken advantage of the United States, a practice he declared is no longer acceptable. He reiterated that unless a settlement is finalised soon, tariffs on Chinese goods would rise sharply to 155 per cent.





Trump reaffirmed his willingness to negotiate, adding that he would meet President Xi Jinping in South Korea within the next few weeks to discuss trade relations and other strategic concerns. He described the forthcoming engagement as an opportunity to achieve a fair and mutually beneficial deal, highlighting hopes that it would lead to significant new purchases of American agricultural products, including soybeans.





During his remarks, the President confirmed that he intends to visit China early next year following an invitation from the Chinese leadership. He expressed optimism that the meeting in South Korea could help set the foundation for stronger cooperation and a comprehensive economic understanding between the two nations. Trump emphasised that any eventual deal must deliver reciprocal benefits not only for the United States and China but also for the wider global economy.





His warning followed an announcement made earlier on Truth Social, where he revealed plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting on the same date, 1 November.





He justified this move after accusing Beijing of taking “an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” through what he referred to as “a hostile letter to the world.” The President also declared that the United States would introduce new export controls on all critical software from that day onwards, citing national security and trade protection as the driving factors.





Trump claimed that China’s recent communication signified an unprecedented escalation, alleging that Beijing planned sweeping export restrictions on numerous products, including some not even produced within its borders. He described this as “a moral disgrace” and “absolutely unheard of in international trade,” suggesting that the Chinese strategy had been devised years in advance.





The President’s statements came in the context of a high-level meeting at the Oval Office with Prime Minister Albanese, during which both nations announced a major agreement on critical minerals and defence cooperation valued at USD 8.5 billion.





The deal, the culmination of months of negotiations, is expected to bolster supply chain resilience, energy independence, and military coordination between the United States and Australia. Albanese highlighted the scale of the partnership and stressed the importance of creating reliable alternative supply networks for essential resources.





The White House discussions underscored President Trump’s broader approach to rebalancing global trade relationships, ensuring tighter control over critical technologies, and reinforcing economic alignment with allied nations.





The proposed tariffs and export restrictions mark the latest escalation in the ongoing US–China trade tensions, adding further complexity to the already fragile international trading environment.





Based On ANI Report







