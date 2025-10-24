



The Indian Army has begun an emergency procurement of the American FGM‑148 Javelin anti‑tank guided missile system as part of an accelerated program to strengthen its anti‑armour capabilities. The initial procurement includes 12 launchers and 104 missiles, authorised under the emergency financial powers route to meet pressing operational needs, according to a report by Bharat Shakti.





The confirmation came from Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General (Infantry), who stated that the decision was motivated by the need to quickly augment firepower in forward areas amid evolving threat conditions along India’s borders.





The Javelin’s advanced design and combat record were central to the Army’s selection. Developed jointly by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, the third‑generation, shoulder‑fired missile is recognised for its fire‑and‑forget capability and devastating top‑attack flight profile that targets weaker armour from above.





Its soft‑launch mechanism allows safe operation from confined positions, while the reusable Command Launch Unit (CLU) provides day‑ and night‑time target acquisition. Together, these features make it highly effective in the mountainous and rugged terrain where Indian infantry units often operate.





The emergency purchase is only the immediate component of a broader vision. Alongside the quick induction, New Delhi has submitted a formal letter of request to Washington seeking approval for co‑production of Javelin systems within India.





This initiative aligns with the government’s Make in India framework, which aims to establish local manufacturing capacity and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defence equipment. According to Indian officials, this proposal has been positively received, and technical discussions with U.S. counterparts have been underway since July.





The prospective co‑manufacturing partnership would not only address existing battlefield deficiencies but also build a foundation for long‑term self‑reliance in advanced precision weapons. If approved, India would join a select few countries permitted to produce or assemble the Javelin, consolidating its status as a strategic defence partner of the United States.





The collaboration could also serve as a model for future joint projects involving other platforms such as the Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicle, which was referenced in the joint statement following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Donald Trump earlier this year.





The Javelin’s induction complements ongoing infantry modernisation efforts that include the acquisition of new carbines, loitering munitions, and enhanced reconnaissance systems. The Army envisions its use at the brigade and company level, particularly for light and high‑mobility units.





In such roles, its man‑portable configuration provides tactical flexibility and allows small detachments to engage armoured threats independently without reliance on heavier vehicles or artillery support. This mobility, combined with its high lethality and proven battlefield reliability, has made the weapon a preferred choice for quick‑reaction and mountain warfare formations.





Officials confirmed that deliveries will be followed by user evaluation trials and crew training before formal induction into service. Once operational, the missiles will significantly improve the short‑range anti‑tank capability of forward infantry battalions.





Lt Gen Kumar emphasised that while immediate acquisitions are necessary to address current vulnerabilities, the larger objective remains to indigenise and sustain such systems domestically. The co‑production proposal, therefore, represents both a tactical and strategic step in India’s continuous pursuit of technological autonomy in defence manufacturing.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







