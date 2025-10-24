

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured the prestigious Distributed Aperture System (DAS) development contract for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) MK‑2, outbidding its closest competitor, Data Patterns. The DAS is a critical sensor suite enabling full‑spherical situational awareness akin to the F‑35’s Electro‑Optical DAS, marking a significant leap in India’s indigenous sensor fusion capabilities.





The development program has been bifurcated into two variants — DAS‑High Definition (HD) and DAS‑Dual Band (DB). The HD variant, valued at ₹12.92 crore, focuses on high‑resolution imaging and real‑time threat detection. The DB variant, the more complex and higher‑cost system at ₹41.97 crore, will combine dual‑spectral inputs for enhanced day‑night and all‑weather operational awareness, a key requirement for AMCA’s stealth and survivability profile.





The DAS‑HD is scheduled for completion and delivery by 29 August 2026, while the DAS‑DB is due by 29 August 2027. The systems are to be integrated with AMCA’s indigenous mission computer and sensor fusion architecture under DRDO’s leadership.





The AMCA’s DAS will enable 360‑degree missile warning, infrared search and track (IRST) functionality, and passive identification of threats. It will network seamlessly with radar, electronic warfare suites, and weapon sensors to inform the pilot via the cockpit’s panoramic display.





This win cements BEL’s dominance in high‑end avionics manufacturing following recent projects such as the Digital Fly‑By‑Wire System and active electronically scanned array radar modules. The DAS program underscores India’s drive to achieve sovereign control over next‑generation electro‑optical technologies central to fifth‑generation fighter operations.





Detailed comparison table between the AMCA MK-2’s Distributed Aperture System (DAS) by Bharat Electronics Limited and the F-35’s AN/AAQ-37 DAS:





Feature AMCA MK-2 DAS (BEL) F-35 AN/AAQ-37 DAS Number of Sensors Not specified (likely multi-sensor array) Six high-resolution infrared sensors mounted around the airframe for full 360° spherical coverage Coverage Full spherical situational awareness planned 360° spherical (4π steradian) situational awareness Sensor Type Includes High Definition (HD) and Dual Band (DB) infrared sensors for multi-spectral capability Electro-optical infrared sensors providing day/night and missile tracking capabilities Core Functions Missile and aircraft detection, tracking, real-time imaging, threat warning, passive threat identification Missile launch detection and tracking, aircraft detection, IRST, cueing, imagery directly to helmet display Delivery Timeline HD variant by 29 Aug 2026, Dual Band by 29 Aug 2027 Operational since 2011 with continuous upgrades Cost ₹12.92 Cr (HD), ₹41.97 Cr (Dual Band) Cost incorporated within F-35 system (approx. $400,000 helmet display for imagery reception) Integration To integrate with DRDO’s sensor fusion for AMCA MK-2 Integrated with pilot helmet-mounted display and AESA radar sensor fusion in F-35 Special Capabilities Multi-spectral HD and dual band sensors expected to enhance stealth and operational effectiveness Proven ballistic missile detection, night vision, and through-aircraft structural imagery Manufacturer Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), DRDO-led development Northrop Grumman / Raytheon (since 2023) Strategic Role Critical sensor suite for 5th gen AMCA stealth fighter Key sensor providing 5th generation situational awareness













IDN (With Agency Inputs)