

Two Indian private firms, Zuppa and Divide by Zero Technologies (DBZ), have launched an ambitious collaboration to revolutionise frontline drone production for the Indian military.

Their joint project focuses on developing mobile rapid fabrication units—containerised systems equipped with industrial 3D printers capable of assembling drones directly at forward operating bases.

These deployable units will allow the armed forces to rapidly manufacture, repair, and customise unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on-site. By eliminating dependence on centralised drone factories and long supply chains, the initiative marks a significant leap in defence manufacturing agility and self-reliance.





Zuppa, a Chennai-based deep-tech firm recognised for its indigenous drone platforms and advanced sensor systems, has teamed up with DBZ, one of India’s leading industrial 3D printer manufacturers. Together, they intend to integrate high-speed additive manufacturing with artificial intelligence-driven mission control and autonomous drone technologies.





Company officials revealed that the concept was shaped through interactions with Indian Army Corps workshops, which already handle basic drone maintenance and repairs.





With projected battlefield requirements possibly exceeding 1,500 to 2,000 drones per Corps per day during intensive operations, rapid fabrication at the frontline is becoming indispensable.





The new modular fabrication units will enable military engineers to print drone fuselages, chassis, wings, and other structural parts within hours. These printed components can then be integrated with available systems such as motors, guidance electronics, cameras, and warhead modules, depending on the mission profile—whether reconnaissance, logistics, or kamikaze attacks.





Zuppa aims to position itself as the “Intel of the drone ecosystem,” focusing on indigenous technological integration and core component design rather than mass manufacturing. The firm has already supplied over 600 drones to various branches of the armed forces.





Divide by Zero Technologies brings in its expertise in advanced additive manufacturing with compact, ruggedized 3D printers optimised for rapid prototyping and field deployment. Its founder, Swapnil Sansare, emphasises that this venture brings the concept of “mobility, speed, and autonomy in manufacturing” to the armed forces’ doorstep.





According to the companies, each containerised fabrication unit will function as a self-contained drone factory, capable of producing mission-ready UAVs in real time. The integration of Zuppa’s AI-based mission control software will ensure that drones can be deployed almost immediately after assembly, significantly reducing downtime between mission planning and execution.





This field-oriented model of drone production aligns directly with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for strategic autonomy in advanced technologies. Co-Founder and Technical Director of Zuppa, Venkatesh Sai, highlighted that enabling immediate, mission-specific drone fabrication in combat zones will give Indian troops unmatched flexibility during dynamic operations.





Globally, the initiative mirrors similar innovations like Firestorm Labs’ deployable drone-manufacturing containers in the United States, signalling a broader trend toward decentralised and on-demand defence production.





Industry analysts believe these mobile fabrication units will not only enhance India’s battlefield capability but also strengthen logistics in non-combat scenarios such as disaster relief, surveillance of remote regions, and border monitoring. Once fully operational, the Zuppa–DBZ system could redefine tactical production and maintenance models for unmanned aerial systems across conflict zones.





Agencies







