



France’s Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot, has emphasised the need for India and France to collaborate in developing AI technologies that are culturally aware and resonate with their unique societal contexts, rather than merely adopting Western-centric AI models.





She pointed out that current AI systems, such as chatbots, often reflect limited cultural perspectives, for example, stereotypical depictions of events like weddings, which do not represent the diversity of all cultures.​





Bouverot highlighted that both India and France possess rich and varied cultures that should be better incorporated into AI development. She stressed a shared commitment between the two nations to create AI that is closer to their respective cultural needs and contexts. This partnership aims to enrich AI technologies to be more inclusive and representative of their broad cultural heritages.​





The year 2026 is anticipated to be a breakthrough for Indian-French innovation in AI, with plans to connect startups and ecosystems from both countries. Bouverot stated that this will be a significant opportunity for the two nations to work together, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, commerce, education, and healthcare, to ensure AI benefits the wider population.​





On the regulatory and ethical front, Bouverot praised India’s balanced approach to fostering innovation while ensuring robust regulation. She underlined that both India and France are striving to find the right equilibrium between promoting technological advancement and protecting privacy and safety.





France’s historical emphasis on personal data protection influences its AI regulation approach, which startups must consider when operating there or across Europe. However, innovation remains a top priority alongside these safeguards.​





Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France earlier in 2025, bilateral cooperation on AI research and start-up collaboration has deepened.





The AI Action Summit held in France earlier this year witnessed Indian participation, including visits to France’s largest start-up incubator, Station F. Bouverot is currently engaging with key stakeholders in India’s AI ecosystem to strengthen ties ahead of the India-hosted AI Impact Summit 2026 scheduled for February 19-20 in New Delhi.​





The AI Impact Summit 2026 is positioned as the first major global AI conference held in the Global South. Its agenda focuses on creating a responsible, fair, and inclusive AI system globally, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of deploying AI for public good. The summit seeks to build on international AI safety and cooperation efforts, moving towards practical solutions that have tangible global impact.​





In sum, the collaboration between India and France on AI development represents a strategic effort to harness AI responsibly, embedding cultural authenticity while balancing innovation and regulation for the benefit of their citizens and beyond.​





Based On ANI Report







