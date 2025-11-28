



Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), in collaboration with Prime Aero Services LLP, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), India’s largest independent flight training and simulation provider.





The deal values the enterprise at ₹820 crore, marking a significant expansion in Adani Defence’s aviation services portfolio.





FSTC operates a substantial fleet comprising 11 full-flight simulators alongside 17 training aircraft. This infrastructure enables it to deliver comprehensive pilot training services, including commercial pilot licences, type ratings, recurrent training, and specialised skill development programs.





The company’s certification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) underscores its compliance with rigorous national and international standards.





With advanced simulation centres established in Gurugram and Hyderabad, FSTC has secured a strategic footprint that offers considerable room for further growth. It also manages one of India’s largest flying schools, with facilities located in Bhiwani and Narnaul, Haryana. This geographical presence, coupled with a robust training ecosystem, positions FSTC as a pivotal institution within the country’s aviation education landscape.





The pilot training sector in India is witnessing rapid transformation, especially within defence circles where simulator-based training is gaining prominence. This technique enhances cost-efficiency, safety, and operational readiness, mirroring trends long established in civil aviation. Recognising this shift, FSTC plans to broaden its scope, scaling up operations in both civil and defence aviation training sectors.





Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, noting it as a crucial step toward building an integrated aviation services platform.





The addition of FSTC complements existing entities such as Air Works and Indamer Technics within ADSTL’s portfolio, enabling a comprehensive offering that spans civil maintenance, general aviation MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), defence MRO, and full-spectrum flight training.





India’s civil aviation industry is poised for significant growth, with an expectation to induct over 1,500 new aircraft in coming years. This expansion will create a substantial demand for certified pilots, intensifying the need for advanced pilot training infrastructure.





Concurrently, the government’s focus on enhancing defence training, especially through simulation for mission rehearsal, presents fresh opportunities in the defence aviation ecosystem.





Adani Defence’s acquisition of FSTC is aligned with its broader vision of contributing to national security by fostering next-generation defence pilot capabilities. The company intends to leverage FSTC’s expertise and assets to support emerging requirements in defence simulation and training.





ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), with Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd (HASL)—a joint venture between ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP—functioning as a step-down subsidiary of AEL. This corporate structure facilitates integrated service delivery across the aviation sector, enhancing synergies between civil and defence aviation capabilities under the Adani group umbrella.





Based On ET News Report







