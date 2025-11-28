



The Indian Navy has formalised a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) and Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems. The three parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at pioneering the indigenous development and production of advanced armament systems.





This collaboration reflects a significant step forward in India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology. The agreement underscores India’s commitment to reduce dependency on foreign arms suppliers and build a robust domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





IIT-Madras brings cutting-edge research capabilities to the partnership. Its expertise in electronics, embedded systems, and precision engineering will support the design and development of next-generation weapon systems tailored for naval applications.





Apollo Micro Systems, a specialised defence electronics company based in Hyderabad, will serve as the primary production and system integration partner. The company’s proven track record in defence-grade embedded systems aligns well with the strategic objectives of the collaboration.





The Indian Navy expects this alliance to advance naval armament platforms, including smart missiles, automated weapon systems, and integrated fire-control solutions. This will enhance operational readiness and combat effectiveness of Indian naval forces.





Through this MoU, the Navy aims to build end-to-end indigenous capabilities, covering research, prototyping, testing, and production. The integrated approach ensures shorter development cycles and optimised costs while maintaining stringent quality and reliability standards.





A key outcome envisaged from this partnership is the creation of export-capable, indigenous armament systems. This will position India strategically in the global defence supply chain and aid Defence Export promotion efforts.





The collaboration also focuses on knowledge exchange and capacity building. It will initiate joint R&D programmes, faculty and student involvement at IIT-Madras, and internships with Apollo Micro Systems, thereby nurturing a skilled talent pipeline.





This initiative aligns with India’s ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ defence policies, encouraging indigenous innovation, technology transfers, and ecosystem development. The Indian Navy’s endorsement lends critical operational inputs to ensure relevant product development.





The MoU marks a landmark step that merges academic innovation, industry manufacturing excellence, and military operational expertise. This tripartite alliance will accelerate India’s journey towards self-sustaining armament technologies tailored to naval warfare demands.





