



Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on November 19, 2025, ahead of the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC). Rahman, leading the Bangladesh delegation at the CSC meeting, discussed the ongoing activities of the Conclave and key bilateral issues with Doval.





During this high-level engagement, Rahman extended a formal invitation to Ajit Doval to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.





This meeting is significant as it is the highest-level security dialogue between the two countries since the political upheaval in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





Hasina, who fled to India amid violent student-led protests that ended her 15-year tenure, has since been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising. Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite Hasina, a demand that adds strain to India-Bangladesh relations.





The Ministry of External Affairs of India has acknowledged the verdict but reaffirmed India's commitment to the best interests of the Bangladeshi people, emphasising peace, democracy, inclusivity, and stability. The Indian government has stated it will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders in Bangladesh.





The meeting occurred in a sensitive context, with Bangladesh gearing up for general elections expected in about three months. India has publicly called for these elections to be free, fair, inclusive, and participatory.





The Colombo Security Conclave, comprising India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, with Seychelles as an observer and Malaysia invited as a guest, aims to enhance regional security in the Indian Ocean through cooperative efforts.





The CSC's current focus areas include maritime safety and security, counter-terrorism and radicalisation, combating transnational organised crime, cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The seventh meeting provided a platform for assessing progress and planning the roadmap and action plan for 2026.





Rahman's visit comes at a time when Bangladesh is under an interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who has also reached out diplomatically to regional and global partners. Rahman plays a pivotal role in managing Bangladesh's regional relations and humanitarian concerns, particularly regarding Myanmar’s Rakhine State.





Overall, the talks between the NSAs reflect a continuing, albeit complex, security and diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh, amid challenges posed by the political transition in Bangladesh and sensitive extradition issues.





India's hosting of the seventh CSC NSA meeting and Rahman's visit underscore the Indian government's commitment to regional dialogue and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.​